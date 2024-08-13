Technology News
Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Legion Tab features an 8.8-inch QHD+ (1,600x 2,560 pixels) screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Tab is offered in a single Storm Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Tab has a dual rear camera unit
  • Lenovo Legion Tab has a 6,550mAh battery
  • It runs on Android 13
Lenovo Legion Tab was launched in India on Tuesday (August 13), a few weeks after the Chinese tech brand opened pre-orders for the tablet in the country. The new Android tablet features an 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. The Lenovo Legion Tab was unveiled in select global markets in March this year. It features a 13-megapixel main rear camera and houses a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Lenovo Legion Tab price in India

Price of the Lenovo Legion Tab is set at Rs. 39,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 25GB storage variant. It is offered in a single Storm Grey colourway and will go on sale from August 15 through Lenovo India website, Flipkart, and other outlets. The e-commerce website Flipkart started accepting pre-orders for the tablet in July.

Lenovo Legion Tab specifications

The Legion Tab runs on Android 13 and features an 8.8-inch QHD+ (1,600x 2,560 pixels) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 98 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500nits peak brightness, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display, based on Lenovo's PureSight gaming display technology, is touted to deliver 343ppi pixel density and has TUV full care 2.0 certification. It runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For optics, the Lenovo Legion Tab has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with digital zoom and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the tablet has an 8-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion Tab include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It has a DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to compatible external displays. It supports face unlock feature. The tablet has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Lenovo Legion Tab has a 6,550mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging support. It offers three performance modes — Beast Mode, Balanced Mode and Energy Saving Mode. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. It measures 7.6mm thick and weighs 350 grams.

