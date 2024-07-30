Technology News
WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR

WhatsApp says the new Delhi Metro smart card recharge facility is available for all routes in the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurugram’s Rapid Metro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 17:20 IST
WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR

Photo Credit: DMRC

WhatsApp introduced QR-based ticketing system for Delhi Metro's Airport Line in 2023

  • Delhi Metro commuters can now recharge their smart cards via WhatsApp
  • The service is available across all metro routes in the Delhi-NCR region
  • Payments can be made through UPI and credit/debit cards
WhatsApp is rolling out a new facility to make the commute easier for Metro users in Delhi and NCR. With the rollout of its latest feature, WhatsApp users can now recharge their smart cards issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) via a dedicated chatbot on the instant messaging platform. Apart from top-up services, it also offers other services such as ticket purchasing, viewing previous transactions and contacting customer support. This development follows DMRC's partnership with Airtel Payments Bank to provide commuters with digital payment solutions.

Metro Recharge via WhatsApp

WhatsApp says users can access ticketing and chatbot services on the app on both Android and iOS platforms. The facility is available in two languages: English and Hindi, and can be accessed by sending a ‘Hi' text to +91 9650855800, which is the number provided by the DMRC. Alternatively, the DMRC chatbot can also be found in the Payments section of WhatsApp, under the Chat with businesses option.

qr ticket metro whatsapp Delhi Metro Smart Card Top-Up on WhatsApp

Delhi Metro Smart Card Top-Up on WhatsApp

To recharge a smart card, users first need to select their preferred language and then tap on the Smart Card topUp option. The chatbot will then provide a link which redirects them to a payment gateway. Users can then enter the card number, select the amount and make the payment to complete the recharge.

As per the company, commuters can top-up their smart cards on WhatsApp by using various payment methods, such as UPI and credit/debit cards. While top-up via UPI does not include any extra charge, debit card transactions will incur a 0.40 percent charge, while 1.10 percent charge will be levied on transactions made through the credit card. The payment services are powered by PeLocal.

WhatsApp says the new Delhi Metro smart card recharge facility is available for all routes in the Delhi and NCR region, including Gurugram's Rapid Metro. This feature builds upon the QR-based Delhi Metro ticketing system enabled by WhatsApp last year. Apart from Delhi, states such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, and Pune have also integrated WhatsApp into their transport-related services.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp QR code, Delhi Metro Smart Card, Delhi Metro card recharge
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
WhatsApp Announces Metro Card Recharge Facility Via Chatbot Across Delhi-NCR
