Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Although Xiaomi has not officially announced anything about its release, a tipster has now hinted at its possible launch timeline. The expected price of the phone has also been tipped. Xiaomi is said to start accepting reservations for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra next week. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is anticipated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Date Leaked

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) (via Huawei Central) has shared details about the launch timeline of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. According to the leak (which has since been modified), Xiaomi will begin pre-orders for the device from December 15 to December 25. This suggests that the official launch could take place on December 26.

Meanwhile, the publication also reports that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be priced similarly to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China. For reference, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra had a starting price of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB model was priced at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 93,000).

Based on this, we can expect the Xiaomi 17 Ultra to go on sale at the same price for the same RAM and storage configurations. However, Xiaomi has yet to confirm these details officially.

Xiaomi released its Ultra models in China a few days ahead of their global debut at MWC in Barcelona. The new leak suggests the company could announce it sooner than usual this time.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be the fourth addition to the Xiaomi 17 series, which already includes the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Like the rest of the lineup, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset. It is likely to flaunt a Leica-tuned quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel periscope sensor, along with three 50-megapixel cameras. It may pack a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display. It could feature a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame. The battery capacity could be between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh, with support for 50W wireless charging.

