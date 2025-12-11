Technology News
English Edition

Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves

Xiaomi’s pre-installed Sei app could shape how mainstream users first interact with digital assets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2025 16:27 IST
Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves

Photo Credit: Unsplash/N.Tho.Duc

Sei’s upcoming mobile integration reflects growing links between blockchain and consumer tech

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Traders watched SEI closely as market sentiment shifted after the news
  • X users reacted to whether simpler interfaces can boost crypto adoption
  • Pre-installed app forms part of Sei’s broader mobile expansion push
Advertisement

Sei Network has announced that its wallet and discovery app will come pre-installed on select Xiaomi smartphones sold outside China and the US, a move that immediately drew attention from traders. As per CoinMarketCap, the Sei token (SEI) saw sharp price swings after this news broke. It saw rapid growth in the hours after the announcement before partially reversing course. Over the past 24 hours, it has fluctuated between about $0.14 and $0.23. The jump in trading volumes suggested a spike in speculative interest, although the price movement remained volatile rather than sustained.

Sei Integration with Xiaomi Extends Blockchain Tools to Mass-Market Smartphones

Due to this partnership, Xiaomi users will have a built-in wallet and a decentralised application interface without having to install anything. For SEI traders, the development signals an attempt to expand the network's reach into mainstream consumer devices. Since most blockchain integrations on consumer hardware only show results when users find clear utility in the features offered, the true impact will depend on whether everyday users adopt the tools.

Sei says the integration is part of a broader mobile-focused initiative aimed at getting blockchain tools in front of larger audiences. In addition to plans to support payments and stablecoin transfers in the future, the pre-installed app will offer multi-party computation security and access to a carefully selected collection of decentralised applications. CoinDesk has reported that Sei's technical roadmap is designed to prepare the network for future financial use cases, including higher-volume trading and payments activity. 

Responses on X emphasised ease of use and the potential scale of the move. User LennaertSnyder wrote, “I still think complexity is the biggest obstacle in mass adoption. Getting it integrated into smartphones, something we all use daily, with an easy user experience and functionalities, is very powerful imo.”

Another user, @AltCryptoGems, described the news as “probably some of the most bullish news I've seen all year,” noting that Xiaomi has “approximately 718 million users and is the third-largest mobile phone company, behind Apple and Samsung,” and said the development could be “game-changing for $SEI.”

In an interview with CoinDesk last month, Sei Labs co-founder Jay Jog said, “Most blockchains haven't prioritised performance the way they should have. We are trying to pre-empt the activity we know is coming, such as payments, trading, and real-world financial volume, so we are building a chain that can handle that now.”

The Xiaomi partnership has added Sei to an increasing number of blockchains pursuing partnerships with consumer tech firms. Regulatory environments, user engagement, and the speed at which Sei rolls out features that go beyond access will influence whether this collaboration leads to significant growth or not. Until then, the market's reactions show interest, but the token's volatility shows that traders are still weighing the long-term significance of this decision.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sei Token, Xiaomi
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
CP Plus and Qualcomm Partner to Introduce AI-Powered Video Intelligence Systems in India
OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Date, Availability Details Announced

Related Stories

Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Features
  4. CP Plus, Qualcomm Partner to Bring AI Video Intelligence Systems in India
  5. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Announced: See Details
  6. ChatGPT Can Now Complete Tasks in Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat
  7. Vivo X200T Key Specifications Leaked: Here's When It Might Launch
  8. Motorola Teases a Book-Style Foldable Device That Could Arrive at CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  2. James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  3. TRAPPIST-1e Methane Signal Likely False, Webb Data Suggests Airless Planet
  4. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Date, Availability Details Announced
  5. Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves
  6. CP Plus and Qualcomm Partner to Introduce AI-Powered Video Intelligence Systems in India
  7. Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat Can Now Be Accessed Within ChatGPT
  8. Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  9. Motorola Hints at Book-Style Foldable Smartphone That Could Compete With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  10. Apple Noida Opens Its Doors to Customers as the Second Apple Store in Delhi-NCR
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »