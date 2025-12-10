Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch

At the Snapdragon Summit 2025, the company confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 will also be launched in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 13:17 IST
Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch

Xiaomi 17 (pictured) was launched in China in September

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • NBTC listing confirms Xiaomi 17 name and model number
  • Xiaomi 17 earlier cleared Singapore's IMDA certification
  • Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB RAM
Advertisement

Xiaomi's next-generation flagship smartphone appears to be edging closer to its global debut. After launching in China earlier this year, the standard Xiaomi 17 has now surfaced on an overseas certification platform, pointing towards preparations for wider international availability. The exact launch timeline has not yet been confirmed. The latest development adds to a growing list of regulatory sightings that suggest Xiaomi is moving steadily toward a full global rollout. The handset had previously been teased to launch in India following a global unveiling.

Xiaomi 17 NBTC Listing Reveals Handset's Model Number

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Xiaomi 17 has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification database, indicating that the smartphone is preparing for a global launch. The listing confirms the Xiaomi 17 moniker and links it to the model number 25113PN0EG. While the certification does not reveal launch timelines, it confirms that the device will be sold in Thailand, signalling Xiaomi's plans to expand availability beyond China.

The same model number had earlier appeared on Singapore's IMDA database. The NBTC entry now confirms that 25113PN0EG belongs to the Xiaomi 17. The handset has also surfaced on Geekbench, showing that it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and paired with 12GB of RAM. The listing also confirms that the phone will run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

Xiaomi had previously teased the India launch of the Xiaomi 17 during the Snapdragon Summit 2025, without sharing a timeline. A recent leak suggests that the global launch could take place in January 2026, with the India launch expected to follow shortly after.

The Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which have secondary screens at the back. The standard model features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also carries a Leica-tuned triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. In China, the Xiaomi 17 starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Global Launch, Xiaomi 17 Features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision
The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Qualcomm's Acquisition of Augentix to Boost Its Smart Camera Portfolio
  5. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  6. Foldable Phone Market to Surge in 2026 on Apple, Samsung Launches: IDC
  7. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  9. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Body Recommends AI Companies Pay Royalties to Rightsholders for Copyrighted Content
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features
  3. WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users
  4. Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage
  5. The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios
  6. Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision
  8. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC Website With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset
  10. Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »