Xiaomi's next-generation flagship smartphone appears to be edging closer to its global debut. After launching in China earlier this year, the standard Xiaomi 17 has now surfaced on an overseas certification platform, pointing towards preparations for wider international availability. The exact launch timeline has not yet been confirmed. The latest development adds to a growing list of regulatory sightings that suggest Xiaomi is moving steadily toward a full global rollout. The handset had previously been teased to launch in India following a global unveiling.

Xiaomi 17 NBTC Listing Reveals Handset's Model Number

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Xiaomi 17 has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification database, indicating that the smartphone is preparing for a global launch. The listing confirms the Xiaomi 17 moniker and links it to the model number 25113PN0EG. While the certification does not reveal launch timelines, it confirms that the device will be sold in Thailand, signalling Xiaomi's plans to expand availability beyond China.

The same model number had earlier appeared on Singapore's IMDA database. The NBTC entry now confirms that 25113PN0EG belongs to the Xiaomi 17. The handset has also surfaced on Geekbench, showing that it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and paired with 12GB of RAM. The listing also confirms that the phone will run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

Xiaomi had previously teased the India launch of the Xiaomi 17 during the Snapdragon Summit 2025, without sharing a timeline. A recent leak suggests that the global launch could take place in January 2026, with the India launch expected to follow shortly after.

The Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which have secondary screens at the back. The standard model features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also carries a Leica-tuned triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. In China, the Xiaomi 17 starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant.