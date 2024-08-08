YouTube announced a new creator-focused artificial intelligence (AI) feature on Tuesday. Powered by Google's in-house AI chatbot Gemini, this new tool will let video creators on the platform brainstorm video ideas. The Gemini AI tool can assist users with thumbnail ideas, video titles, as well as suggest an outline of the video. The AI-powered brainstorming tool has been released in beta and will only be available to a select few content creators on YouTube. Last month, the video streaming giant was reportedly testing a custom radio station feature in YouTube Music.

YouTube Tests Gemini-Powered Brainstorming Tool

In a video on YouTube's Creator Insider channel, the company announced the AI feature. It is currently under testing and is part of the video streaming platform's studio integration with Gemini. The feature brings a distilled version of the chatbot which can help users generate video outlines, video titles, and offer suggestions on thumbnails.

YouTube Gemini AI brainstorming tool

Photo Credit: YouTube/Creator Insider

This content brainstorming tool will join YouTube's existing experimental AI tool dubbed Ideas and Outlines which also offers similar use case. The in-house tool can create outlines based on text prompts, show similar ideas to further enhance the content, and shows similar content along the same idea that people are watching.

In the video, the company announced that this feature will now be available in India. It was shown in Hindi language but it is not known whether support for other regional languages has also been added.

YouTube AI Ideas and Outline feature

Photo Credit: YouTube/Creator Insider

According to a report by TechCrunch, when a content creator opens YouTube Studio and types a video idea in the search bar, they will see both options of Gemini and the in-house AI tool. They can then choose which one to use. With this new addition, the video streaming giant reportedly wants to assess which feature is more preferred by creators.

A company spokesperson told the publication that the Gemini AI tool will be available to select number of creators as a part of a limited experiment. Based on the feedback from the test group, the platform will then decide whether to roll it out to a larger user base or not.