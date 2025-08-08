Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts

YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts

YouTube’s age estimation tool uses machine learning and AI to determine the real age of the user.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 August 2025 13:36 IST
YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts

Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube will activate digital wellbeing features if a user is estimated to be a minor

Highlights
  • The feature will initially be rolled out in the US starting August 13
  • It does not consider the date of birth mentioned in the account
  • Accounts determined to be minors will not see personalised ads
Advertisement

YouTube is now preparing to roll out its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) age estimation tool soon. Announced in July, this tool uses several user activity metrics to determine the real age of the user. The streaming giant says this feature will better protect minors who have provided fake dates of birth while making their accounts. If an account is determined to belong to someone under the age of 18, the Alphabet-owned company will proactively add content restrictions and activate digital wellbeing features.

YouTube's Age Estimation Model Is Rolling Out Starting August 13

In a support page, YouTube stated that the age estimation model will be rolled out in the US, starting August 13, to determine if a user is under the age of 18. This AI/ML model does not consider the birth date entered by a user while making the account. Instead, it will use separate signals to analyse the real age of the user.

Last month, YouTube said in a blog post that this technology was being implemented so that teenagers and children using the video streaming platform can be treated appropriately as per their age. The tool picks up data such as the searches made on YouTube, the category of videos watches, and the longevity of the account.

If an account is determined to be under the age of 18, YouTube will disable personalised advertising, turn on digital wellbeing features, and add safeguards to video recommendations while limiting repetitive views of certain types of content. The company says, based on the progress of the tool, it will also be rolled out in other regions.

Acknowledging that the AI system can make mistakes, YouTube said if a user's account is incorrectly flagged as a teen account, they will have the option to verify their age by submitting a government ID, uploading a verification selfie, or a credit card.

While the feature is sure to protect some minor users from offensive content and data collection for advertisements, there is a potential risk that parents who play content meant for children on their account can also be falsely flagged. Once a user is flagged, they will have to verify their age. However, the current options are all somewhat privacy invasive, which can pose a tricky situation for privacy-concerned individuals.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, AI, YouTube features, Google, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G

Related Stories

YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  2. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  4. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro Promo Video Reveals Full Design
  6. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  7. JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  8. Infinix Hot 60i 5G to Launch in India Soon With Dimensity 6400 SoC
  9. Redmi's Upcoming Smartphone Could Pack an Massive 9,000mAh Battery
  10. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
  2. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos
  3. Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Working on Redmi Smartphone With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
  5. iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank
  6. YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts
  7. Apple MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, Samsung OLED Displays to Debut in Late 2026: Report
  8. Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G
  9. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October
  10. Samsung Unveils AI-Driven Voice Phishing Scam Detection on One UI 8 Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »