YouTube is now preparing to roll out its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) age estimation tool soon. Announced in July, this tool uses several user activity metrics to determine the real age of the user. The streaming giant says this feature will better protect minors who have provided fake dates of birth while making their accounts. If an account is determined to belong to someone under the age of 18, the Alphabet-owned company will proactively add content restrictions and activate digital wellbeing features.

YouTube's Age Estimation Model Is Rolling Out Starting August 13

In a support page, YouTube stated that the age estimation model will be rolled out in the US, starting August 13, to determine if a user is under the age of 18. This AI/ML model does not consider the birth date entered by a user while making the account. Instead, it will use separate signals to analyse the real age of the user.

Last month, YouTube said in a blog post that this technology was being implemented so that teenagers and children using the video streaming platform can be treated appropriately as per their age. The tool picks up data such as the searches made on YouTube, the category of videos watches, and the longevity of the account.

If an account is determined to be under the age of 18, YouTube will disable personalised advertising, turn on digital wellbeing features, and add safeguards to video recommendations while limiting repetitive views of certain types of content. The company says, based on the progress of the tool, it will also be rolled out in other regions.

Acknowledging that the AI system can make mistakes, YouTube said if a user's account is incorrectly flagged as a teen account, they will have the option to verify their age by submitting a government ID, uploading a verification selfie, or a credit card.

While the feature is sure to protect some minor users from offensive content and data collection for advertisements, there is a potential risk that parents who play content meant for children on their account can also be falsely flagged. Once a user is flagged, they will have to verify their age. However, the current options are all somewhat privacy invasive, which can pose a tricky situation for privacy-concerned individuals.