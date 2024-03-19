Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Announces Labels to Highlight AI Generated Content; Tells Creators to Disclose Altered Videos

YouTube Announces Labels to Highlight AI-Generated Content; Tells Creators to Disclose Altered Videos

YouTube said it will automatically add labels in videos where creators haven’t added disclosure.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 13:25 IST
YouTube Announces Labels to Highlight AI-Generated Content; Tells Creators to Disclose Altered Videos

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube has released a list to highlight when AI-generated content needs to be disclosed

Highlights
  • YouTube labels will be added to both long-format videos and Shorts
  • YouTube said the labels will first appear on the mobile apps
  • Creators who do not disclose AI content will be penalised by YouTube
Advertisement

YouTube is cracking down on artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content posted on the platform, and as a first step, it has asked creators to disclose when a video has been altered using AI or generated using AI tools. The announcement comes after the video-streaming giant updated its content policy in November 2023 to create transparency when AI videos are uploaded. The Google-owned platform also revealed that it will add labels on its own when a creator posts a video on a sensitive subject but does not add the AI content label.

In an announcement made via its blog post on Monday, YouTube said, “We're beginning to roll out a new tool today that will require creators to share when the content they're uploading is meaningfully altered or synthetically generated and seems realistic.” It also added that the process to add the disclosure will be added to the video-uploading workflow to help creators easily add the label.

youtube ai label workflow YouTube

YouTube AI label workflow
Photo Credit: YouTube

 

Based on a screenshot shared in the post, creators will find the disclosure on the first page of the uploading workflow, right under the disclaimer for paid promotion. This new section titled Altered Content asks three questions — whether the video makes a person say or do something they did not say or do, whether it alters the footage of a real event or place, and whether it has a realistic-looking scene that did not occur. If the video has any of these elements, they need to mark ‘Yes', and YouTube will automatically add a label in the description of the uploaded video.

The label will be added in a new section in the description titled “How this content was made”, where it will mention “Altered or synthetic content - Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.” The new labels will show up in both long-format videos as well as Shorts. Shorts will also have a more visible tag placed above the channel's name. YouTube said that viewers will see the labels on the Android and iOS apps first, and later they will be added to the web interface and TV. For creators, the workflow will appear first on the web interface.

Failure to disclose AI-generated content will also be penalised by the video streaming giant. YouTube highlighted that for now, it will give creators time to learn these new requirements, but over time it will introduce penalties including content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Programme and more.

YouTube announced its updated content policy and focus towards AI-generated content in November 2023 in light of rising instances of deepfakes. It highlighted that it will be introducing disclosure tools and an option for viewers to request the removal of “AI-generated or other synthetic or altered content that simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice.” A separate set of rules were also announced to protect the content of music labels and artists.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, Artificial intelligence, AI, Deepfakes
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Changpeng Zhao Announces New Project ‘Giggle Academy’ Despite Potential Legal Uncertainty

Related Stories

YouTube Announces Labels to Highlight AI-Generated Content; Tells Creators to Disclose Altered Videos
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Sony IMX890 Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  2. TRAI Introduces New Rules for SIM Card Porting: Check Here
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro to Launch in India Soon;Â Flipkart MicrositeÂ Goes Live
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra Now Available With Special Offers
  5. These Phones to Launch With the New Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Cameras Debut: See Prices
  7. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro Debut With Up to 100W Fast Charging
  8. WhatsApp Beta for Android Lets Beta Testers Try Out These Two Features
  9. Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate Debut With Unique Design
  10. Stability AI Unveils Stable Video 3D Model for 3D Video Rendering
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Games for PC to Expand Support for Native PC Games This Year
  2. YouTube Announces Labels to Highlight AI-Generated Content; Tells Creators to Disclose Altered Videos
  3. Changpeng Zhao Announces New Project ‘Giggle Academy’ Despite Potential Legal Uncertainty
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing 60-Second Status Updates, QR Code Scanner Shortcut for UPI Payments
  5. Stability AI Releases Stable Video 3D, an AI Model That Can Render 3D Videos From 2D Images
  6. Nvidia Announces Platform With Generative AI Features to Power Humanoid Robots
  7. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Nvidia Unveils B200 Flagship AI Chip, New AI Software Tools at Annual Conference
  10. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »