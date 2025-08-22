YouTube Music is commemorating its 10th anniversary by releasing several new features. The music streaming platform was launched in 2015, and since then, it, combined with YouTube Premium, has amassed more than 125 million subscribers globally. To mark this milestone, YouTube Music will soon let users comment on albums and playlists to converse about the music they love with others. Furthermore, it is also introducing taste-match playlists for connecting over shared music tastes.

In a blog post, YouTube shared details about the new features rolling out in the YouTube Music app as part of its 10th anniversary commemoration. Currently, the music streaming platform enables users to comment on songs. However, the same isn't allowed on albums and playlists, with the only options being offline downloads, bookmarks, and sharing on other platforms.

But that is now set to change. As per YouTube, it will soon bring the comments feature to entire albums and playlists too, for its Music app.

It is also rolling out a new form of playlists, dubbed taste match playlists. As per the blog post, it will offer an avenue for YouTube Music users to connect over matched music tastes and discover new songs.

Taste match playlists will be automatically updated on a daily basis, refreshed per the listening history of all the users who have joined a particular playlist.

Additionally, YouTube Music will begin highlighting the viewing milestones reached on official music videos from artists. It is also partnering with Bandsintown to help users discover upcoming concerts in their vicinity, on both YouTube and the YouTube Music app.

These will appear while watching an artist's videos or Shorts, or exploring their channels, as per the blog post.

This addition joins the recently introduced badges for fans as a way for supporters to show their loyalty towards their artist. Top fans will be recognised with badges like "First to Watch" and "Top Listener".

Lastly, YouTube Music is also adding new notifications to let listeners and viewers know about and keep up with the upcoming releases from their favourite artists, new merchandise drops, or event date announcements.