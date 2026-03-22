Google has revamped its security policies on Android, which affect apps that are downloaded without using the Google Play store. Among the major changes to ensure security is the implementation of a 24-hour waiting period to sideload apps from developers who are not verified. The company claims this measure aims to curb scams and malware attacks. While there are still a few months before the changes are implemented, this might frustrate power users, and you might be wondering about your options if you frequently sideload apps on your Android device.

Fortunately, users can skip this waiting period using the Android Debug Bridge (ADB), a powerful command line tool developed by Google that is used by developers and enthusiasts to install third-party apps on their smartphones. Here's what you need to know.

What Are Google's New Sideloading Rules on Android

Google's new developer verification system will restrict how apps are installed outside the Play Store. Under the updated rules, Android phones will only install apps from verified developers, who will need to submit identification, upload their app signing keys, and pay a fee to complete verification.

Consequently, apps from unverified developers will be blocked by default. Users who still want to install such apps will need to enable a hidden bypass option within Developer Settings. This process is intentionally complex and not surfaced during the usual app installation flow. Post completion of the aforementioned process, they must wait during the mandatory 24-hour security delay.

After this, they can choose to allow unverified app installs, either temporarily or indefinitely.

The tech giant says this delay is designed to counter social engineering attacks. It aims to prevent bad actors from coercing users into installing malicious software immediately, providing a necessary window for verification.

How ADB Helps Bypass Delay

ADB is a command-line tool used by Android users to communicate and interact with their Android device using a computer. While it is usually used by developers for debugging purposes, it can also be used for running system commands.

In the context of Android's new sideloading restrictions, ADB can be used as a workaround for bypassing the 24-hour waiting period. It does this by directly modifying Android settings associated with app verification. It is, however, used for more complex operations compared to normal user actions. ADB enables users to allow unverified app installations without waiting for 24 hours.

To use ADB, you must enable USB debugging and connecting your phone to a computer. It should only be used by users who are versed in the technical steps. Further, enabling Developer Options can impact app functionality. Several apps, particularly banking and financial services apps, may enforce restricted functionality if they detect that Developer Options or USB debugging is enabled, as part of their security checks.

There is a chance that such apps may refuse to run altogether, until the sideloading process is completed and the Developer Options feature is disabled.

How to Bypass Android's 24-Hour Delay Using ADB

Enable Developer Options by navigating to Settings > About Phone and tapping the Build Number seven times Go to Settings > System > Developer Options and enable the USB Debugging option Download and install ADB on your computer, then connect your phone using a USB cable. Open a command prompt or terminal window on your computer and type adb devices to ensure your device is recognised Install the APK by typing the command adb install <application>.apk (Replace <application> with the name of your APK installation file). Once completed, disconnect your device.

Caution: You should note that Google's safeguards are in place to protect you from malware and scams. Bypassing them can expose your device to risks, so you should only install APKs from trusted sources, such as the developer's own website.