How to Set Up a Parent-Managed Account on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here's what you need to know about Parent-Managed Accounts on WhatsApp and a step-by-step guide on how to set one up.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 19:10 IST
How to Set Up a Parent-Managed Account on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vikas Makwana

Parent-managed accounts will roll out on WhatsApp in the coming months

Highlights
  • Parents can supervise contacts and messaging settings
  • Such accounts are meant for pre-teen users under 13 years of age
  • Meta claims chats remain end-to-end encrypted
WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps globally. As messaging platforms become increasingly common among younger users, parents often look for ways to ensure their children can use these services safely. To address these concerns, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Parent-Managed Accounts, designed to help parents or guardians supervise accounts created for pre-teen users. So, if you are planning to allow your child to start using WhatsApp, here is a step-by-step guide on what Parent-Managed Accounts are and how to set one up.

What are Parent-Managed Accounts on WhatsApp

Meta says that parent-managed accounts are designed to help younger users access WhatsApp with guidance and supervision from a parent or guardian. As the name suggests, it allows a parent's WhatsApp account to be linked with their child's account during the setup process, giving the parent the ability to manage certain settings and safety options.

With this system in place, parents can help configure privacy settings, guide how the account is used, and ensure that recommended protections are enabled. WhatsApp notes that the feature focuses on account supervision rather than monitoring conversations.

As such, it lacks several features that are available for standard accounts. As per Meta, such accounts do not support Status updates, Channels, or Meta AI features, while disappearing messages are also disabled in one-to-one chats. Further, unknown contacts are filtered into a message requests folder, which can only be accessed using a parent PIN.

Parents are also notified when their child adds, blocks, or reports a contact, helping them stay aware of their child's activity on the platform.

How to Set Up Parent-Managed Accounts

  1. Install or open WhatsApp on the child's Android or iOS device and begin the standard account registration process.
  2. Enter the child's phone number and verify it using the one-time password (OTP) sent via SMS.
  3. Choose the option to create a Parent-Managed Account for the child when prompted during setup.
  4. Enter the phone number of the parent or guardian who will manage the account. The parent will receive a request or notification on their WhatsApp account asking them to approve the supervision request.
  5. On the parent's device, review the request and confirm that they want to manage the child's account. Once the request is approved, the child's WhatsApp account will be created and linked to the parent's account as a Parent-Managed Account.

WhatsApp claims conversations on parent-managed accounts continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning neither WhatsApp nor parents can read the content of chats.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Metaplanet Announces JPY 4 Billion Venture Arm to Support Japan's Startups, Bitcoin Infrastructure

How to Set Up a Parent-Managed Account on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide
