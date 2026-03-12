WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps globally. As messaging platforms become increasingly common among younger users, parents often look for ways to ensure their children can use these services safely. To address these concerns, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Parent-Managed Accounts, designed to help parents or guardians supervise accounts created for pre-teen users. So, if you are planning to allow your child to start using WhatsApp, here is a step-by-step guide on what Parent-Managed Accounts are and how to set one up.

What are Parent-Managed Accounts on WhatsApp

Meta says that parent-managed accounts are designed to help younger users access WhatsApp with guidance and supervision from a parent or guardian. As the name suggests, it allows a parent's WhatsApp account to be linked with their child's account during the setup process, giving the parent the ability to manage certain settings and safety options.

With this system in place, parents can help configure privacy settings, guide how the account is used, and ensure that recommended protections are enabled. WhatsApp notes that the feature focuses on account supervision rather than monitoring conversations.

As such, it lacks several features that are available for standard accounts. As per Meta, such accounts do not support Status updates, Channels, or Meta AI features, while disappearing messages are also disabled in one-to-one chats. Further, unknown contacts are filtered into a message requests folder, which can only be accessed using a parent PIN.

Parents are also notified when their child adds, blocks, or reports a contact, helping them stay aware of their child's activity on the platform.

How to Set Up Parent-Managed Accounts

Install or open WhatsApp on the child's Android or iOS device and begin the standard account registration process. Enter the child's phone number and verify it using the one-time password (OTP) sent via SMS. Choose the option to create a Parent-Managed Account for the child when prompted during setup. Enter the phone number of the parent or guardian who will manage the account. The parent will receive a request or notification on their WhatsApp account asking them to approve the supervision request. On the parent's device, review the request and confirm that they want to manage the child's account. Once the request is approved, the child's WhatsApp account will be created and linked to the parent's account as a Parent-Managed Account.

WhatsApp claims conversations on parent-managed accounts continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning neither WhatsApp nor parents can read the content of chats.