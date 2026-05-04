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Gemini App Reportedly Gets Extensive UI Redesign on iOS With New Animated Interface

The rollout of the Gemini redesign does not appear to be widespread at this stage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 18:16 IST
Gemini App Reportedly Gets Extensive UI Redesign on iOS With New Animated Interface

Photo Credit: Reddit/@TaxOld2989

The updated Gemini interface was spotted by a Reddit user on an iPhone

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Highlights
  • Gemini leak shows cleaner layout and smoother visuals
  • Gemini leak shows cleaner layout and smoother visuals
  • Gemini UI update could improve navigation and usability
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Google may be working on a major redesign for its Gemini app, and early glimpses suggest a more dynamic and visually rich interface. The reported changes include animated backgrounds, a cleaner layout, and easier access to tools. The update appears to focus on making the app feel more responsive while simplifying navigation. So far, the redesign has only been spotted on iOS, and even there, it seems limited. Android users may have to wait longer if these early reports hold true.

Gemini Users on Android Might Have to Wait for Google's Redesigned UI

The first look at the redesign comes from a Reddit post shared by user u/TaxOld2989, who claims to have spotted the updated Gemini interface on an iPhone. The screenshots show a fluid, animated background behind the main prompt area. The screen appears to centre the prompt alongside the Gemini logo, while the background subtly reacts, giving the interface a more active feel.

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The updated UI may also change how users access features in Gemini. The plus button at the bottom is said to open a unified menu that brings multiple tools into one place within the Gemini app. This reportedly includes options for images, camera input, music, canvas, deep research, guided learning, and file uploads. If accurate, this could make it easier to access different Gemini features without switching between sections.

Other visual tweaks have also been mentioned for Gemini in these reports. The interface seems to use softer visuals, semi-transparent layers, and smoother transitions.

On iOS, Gemini may adopt a glass-like effect, giving the design a more modern look. Spacing between elements also appears to be more balanced, which could improve readability and overall usability in Gemini.

The rollout of the Gemini redesign does not appear to be widespread at this stage. Some users say they still do not see the updated Gemini interface, even on iOS devices. There are also no clear signs of the new Gemini design arriving on Android yet. If these reports are accurate, Google may be testing the Gemini update gradually before a broader release.

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Further reading: Gemini, Gemini App, iOS, Apple, Google, Android, Gemini App UI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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