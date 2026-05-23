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Hide Your Number on WhatsApp: How to Set a Username for Better Privacy

Each account can have one username, and you will be able to change it later without affecting your chats or account.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 May 2026 12:00 IST
Hide Your Number on WhatsApp: How to Set a Username for Better Privacy

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Your phone number will still be linked to your account for sign-in and recovery

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Highlights
  • Usernames will be completely optional to use
  • You can share your username instead of your mobile number
  • WhatsApp has started testing the feature with some users
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WhatsApp is finally getting usernames, which means you will soon be able to chat with people without giving out your phone number. Instead of sharing your mobile number, you will be able to share a unique username, much like on Telegram or Instagram. If someone messages you using that username, they will see your handle instead of your number. Usernames will be optional, so you can keep using WhatsApp exactly as you do today if you want.

Each account can have one username, and you will be able to change it later without affecting your chats or account. Your phone number will still be linked to your account for sign-in and recovery, but it will not be shown to people who contact you through your username.

How to Set a WhatsApp Username

  1. Firstly, you need to open WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.
  2. Next, go to the Settings menu. On Android, tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner and select Settings. On iPhone, tap the Settings tab at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Then, tap your profile name at the top of the page to open your account details.
  4. After that, select the Username option once it appears in the profile settings menu.
  5. Now, enter the username you want to use for your WhatsApp account.
  6. Your chosen username must be between 3 and 35 characters long, include at least one letter, and can only contain letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. It cannot start with "www", begin or end with a period, contain two periods in a row, or end with domain extensions such as .com, .org, or .in.
  7. Once you enter a valid username, WhatsApp will automatically check whether it is available.
  8. If the username is available, tap Save or Done to confirm your selection.
  9. Finally, you can start sharing your WhatsApp username with others instead of giving out your phone number.

This feature will be especially useful if you often chat with people you do not know personally, such as buyers and sellers, community members, or new contacts. Instead of handing out your personal number, you can simply share your username.

WhatsApp recently started rolling out the username feature to some Android and iOS users. Once the feature becomes available, you will be able to decide whether you want people to find you by your phone number, your username, or both.

FAQs

1. What is a WhatsApp username?

It is a unique handle that lets people find and message you without seeing your phone number.

2. Will my phone number be hidden?

Yes, people who contact you using your username will see your handle instead of your mobile number.

3. Can I change my WhatsApp username later?

Yes, you can edit your username anytime from the Settings menu.

4. Do I need a username to use WhatsApp?

No, usernames are optional and your account will continue to work with your phone number.

5. When will WhatsApp usernames be available?

WhatsApp has started testing the feature, and a wider rollout is expected later in 2026.

Comments

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Further reading: WhatsApp Username, WhatsApp, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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