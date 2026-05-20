WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS users, and the latest version reportedly brings a fresh feature that lets users send media directly from the chat attachment sheet. The new feature is currently available only to select users, and it appears to allow users to access their recent files without fully closing the chat. The recent files reportedly appear below the regular share menu icons. The new WhatsApp feature is expected to be available for a wider audience in the coming days.

WhatsApp Released a Redesigned Attachment Sheet

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned media attachment sheet for iOS users, providing a quicker and more convenient way to share recent files without closing or leaving the chat window. The feature is said to be included in the WhatsApp for iOS version 26.19.75, which is available on App Store and appears to be currently available to a limited number of users

Screenshot of the redesigned media sheet shared by the outlet shows a new recent section within the chat attachment sheet, which lets users quickly select recently saved photos and videos. The media can be browsed while keeping the chat visible in the background. The recent media is shown in a 4x4 grid layout on WhatsApp, and it appears below the Document, Poll, Event, and AI Image options.

Users can instantly send the file or edit it in the drawing editor by tapping on the thumbnail. Scrolling through recent files would expand the interface into the full gallery view, similar to selecting the Photos category. The latest interface reduces the number of steps needed to send photos or videos on WhatsApp. It also appears to align with Apple's Liquid Glass design elements.

Right now, WhatsApp users need to tap the '+' button to open the attachment sheet. Entering the photo section currently covers the full screen view. The instant messaging platform could be testing the new version before making it available to wider iPhone users.