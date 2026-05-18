From the universe of Vilangu, here comes another gritty Tamil masterpiece, Warrant, a crime thriller that is set to drop on the digital screens soon. Created by Vignesh Natarajan, this is a thriller series that will centre around a soft constable, who has often been overlooked due to his respect for the department. However, after facing humiliation from the department, he is forced to take on the transformation from a soft-spoken to a feared enforcer of the law. But what happens next turns into an epic chaos.

When and Where to Watch Warrant

This series will land on May 22nd, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Warrant

This series revolves around Koattai Karuppasamy (Played by Prasanth Pandiyaraj), a soft-spoken constable, whose decency is taken for granted by the police department, and who is exposed to humiliation and regular bullying. However, things take a turn when he transforms himself into a feared enforcer of the law after being pushed to his limits. The plot then takes a dark twist when Koattai ends up entangled between his morality and duty, after a death surfaces in the custody. The sequences of the series are expected to be blended with drama, intense thrill, and crime.

Cast and Crew of Warrant

Written by Vignesh Natarajan and Prasanth Pandiyaraj, this Tamil crime thriller series stars Prasanth Pandiyaraj himself in the lead role. Other supporting cast members include Aruldoss, Kaali Venkat, Namritha Mv, Aruljothi, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sam C.S., while A.R. Ashok Kumar has done cinematography.

Reception of Warrant

The series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.