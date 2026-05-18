Panda Plan 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jackie Chan Starrer Movie Online?

Panda Plan 2 is coming to OTT this summer, packed with adventure and mystery. The story is adventurous and interesting. There is a boy named Jackie and he has a panda named Hu Hu. Both of them go to a sanctuary and run into a secret portal in a jungle where many unhappening events take place. They met a tribe that worships pandas and is very strict with their rules. They too are less empathetic. What happens is really mystical and fun.

When and Where to Watch

Panda Plan 2 is landing on Lionsgate Play from May 22, 2026. It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Trailer and Plot

Jackie has a very adorable panda named Hu Hu. Both of them travel to a panda sanctuary. They accidentally get transported through a secret portal in a jungle. At that secret portal, they are separated by an indigenous tribe. The Themis tribe worships pandas and they feel Hu Hu is their prophesied spirit. Both Hu Hu and Jackie have to climb a secret mountain where they save the tribe from a huge disaster to happen. The tribe is very emotionless and quite strict. They didn't know about it but once they get to know about it they have to be cautious at many events.

Cast and Crew

Panda Plan 2 has Jackie Chan as Jackie, and Ma Li as the Chieftain. Alongside them, there is Yang Yu who is playing the role of Lord Tulu, Zidong Zhang who has played the role of the High Priest and Shan Quao who has played the role of Shan. Derek Hui has directed it.

Reception

It has received an IMDb rating of 4.2 out of 10. The movie has been liked by viewers for its family-friendly nature.