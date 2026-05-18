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YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators

Google said YouTube’s likeness detection tool will be made available to all users above the age of 18 in the coming weeks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 May 2026 17:21 IST
YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators

Photo Credit: Reuters

Once the feature rolls out, creators can find access to it via the YouTube Studio on desktop

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Highlights
  • YouTube first unveiled its Likeness Detection tool in December 2024
  • The feature helps users flag videos imitating their face or voice
  • Recently, it was expanded to civic leaders and journalists
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YouTube is finally ready to release its Likeness Detection tool to all adult creators on the platform. After first announcing it in 2024, the company has also expanded its access to users. Last year, a select group of content creators received the tool, and in March this year, the streaming giant opened the deepfake spotting tool to government officials and journalists. With a wider rollout just a few weeks away, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool will allow creators to learn about their deepfakes being circulated on the platform. They will also be able to report such content as well.

YouTube to Expand Its Deepfake Detection Tool

In a support page, Google announced that the Likeness Detection tool, which was previously available to select creators via the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP), civic leaders, and media personnel, will now be expanded to “all eligible creators who are over the age of 18.” The rollout will take place in the coming weeks.

Once creators get access to the deepfake detection tool on their channel, they can find the activation button via YouTube Studio on the desktop. In the left menu, users will have to navigate to the “Content detection” menu and look for “Likeness”. Then, clicking the “Start now” option will take the creator to a separate page where they will have to give YouTube permission to use the likeness detection technology. The process also includes a one-time verification, where the user verifies their facial features.

After it has been set up, the algorithm will work in the background to detect any videos published on the platform that include synthetically generated likeness to the creator. In case the user does not see any videos on the page, YouTube says it could just mean that their deepfakes are not being uploaded. Notably, the Likeness Detection feature only looks at visual likeness, and it cannot detect cases where a creator's voice is generated and used without any authorisation.

The page mentioned that Likeness Detection in YouTube is an “industry-first tool” that helps users detect and manage how AI is used to depict them on the platform. “Our goal is to provide you with more peace of mind by giving you easy access to request the removal of unauthorised content that violates our Privacy Guidelines,” the page stated.

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Further reading: YouTube Likeness Detection, YouTube, deepfakes, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators
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