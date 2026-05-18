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Realme 16 Series Gets Price Hike in India; OnePlus, Poco and Lava Also Revise Rates

OnePlus 15R is now listed for a starting price tag of Rs. 54,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 May 2026 15:53 IST
Realme 16 Series Gets Price Hike in India; OnePlus, Poco and Lava Also Revise Rates

Poco M8 5G now costs Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant

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Highlights
  • Realme 16 lineup received a fresh price revision in the country
  • Realme 16 Pro now carries a starting price of Rs. 36,999
  • Lava Agni 4 is now retailing for Rs. 29,999 on Amazon
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Realme 16 series, which was launched in India earlier this year, got a price hike in the country. The prices of the Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro+ smartphones in India have been revised. Realme is not the only brand to hike smartphone prices in India. Brands like OnePlus, Poco, and Lava International have also seemed to have increased the prices of their mid-range devices. The prices of the OnePlus 15R and Poco X8 Pro Max have gone up. The latest price revisions come as smartphone manufacturers continue to face pressure from rising component costs and a shortage of memory chips.

These Smartphones Get Costlier in India

As a result of the latest revision, the Realme 16 is now available at Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the same configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are now available for Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively, compared to the launch prices of Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively.

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The Realme 16 Pro, on the other hand, now costs Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, up from Rs. 31,999 at launch. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 39,999 (launch price Rs. 33,999) and Rs. 42,999 (launch price Rs. 36,999), respectively.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is now listed for Rs. 48,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (launch price Rs. 41,999) and Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (launch price Rs. 44,999).

On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus 15R has been hiked again. Now, it's listed on Amazon for Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, up from the launch price of Rs. 47,999. The 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 59,999, instead of Rs. 52,999.

The price of the Poco X8 Pro Max has also increased. The model now starts at Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, up from the Rs. 42,999 at launch. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 48,999, compared to the launch price of Rs. 48,999.

Moreover, Poco M8 5G now costs Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, up from the launch price of Rs. 18,999. The 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 8GB + 256GB configurations cost Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively, marking an increase from the launch price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

Lastly, the Lava Agni 4 is now retailing for Rs. 29,999 on Amazon for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, compared to the launch price of Rs. 24,999.

Product Name New Price Launch Price
Realme 16 (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 31,999
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (8GB+256GB) Rs. 48,999 Rs. 41,999
Realme 16 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs. 36,999 Rs. 31,999
OnePlus 15R (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 47,999
Poco X8 Pro Max (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 44,999 Rs. 42,999
Poco M8 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 20,999 Rs. 18,999
Lava Agni 4 (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 24,999

The latest price revision of handsets is believed to be linked to rising component costs and ongoing global shortages of memory chips such as DRAM and NAND.

Realme 16 5G

Realme 16 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and appealing design
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Long-term software update promise
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Noticeable bloatware
Read detailed Poco M8 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
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Further reading: Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Plus, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Price in India, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco M8 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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