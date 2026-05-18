Realme 16 series, which was launched in India earlier this year, got a price hike in the country. The prices of the Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro+ smartphones in India have been revised. Realme is not the only brand to hike smartphone prices in India. Brands like OnePlus, Poco, and Lava International have also seemed to have increased the prices of their mid-range devices. The prices of the OnePlus 15R and Poco X8 Pro Max have gone up. The latest price revisions come as smartphone manufacturers continue to face pressure from rising component costs and a shortage of memory chips.

These Smartphones Get Costlier in India

As a result of the latest revision, the Realme 16 is now available at Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the same configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are now available for Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively, compared to the launch prices of Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively.

The Realme 16 Pro, on the other hand, now costs Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, up from Rs. 31,999 at launch. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 39,999 (launch price Rs. 33,999) and Rs. 42,999 (launch price Rs. 36,999), respectively.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is now listed for Rs. 48,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (launch price Rs. 41,999) and Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (launch price Rs. 44,999).

On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus 15R has been hiked again. Now, it's listed on Amazon for Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, up from the launch price of Rs. 47,999. The 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 59,999, instead of Rs. 52,999.

The price of the Poco X8 Pro Max has also increased. The model now starts at Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, up from the Rs. 42,999 at launch. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 48,999, compared to the launch price of Rs. 48,999.

Moreover, Poco M8 5G now costs Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, up from the launch price of Rs. 18,999. The 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 8GB + 256GB configurations cost Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively, marking an increase from the launch price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

Lastly, the Lava Agni 4 is now retailing for Rs. 29,999 on Amazon for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, compared to the launch price of Rs. 24,999.

Product Name New Price Launch Price Realme 16 (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 31,999 Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (8GB+256GB) Rs. 48,999 Rs. 41,999 Realme 16 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs. 36,999 Rs. 31,999 OnePlus 15R (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 47,999 Poco X8 Pro Max (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 44,999 Rs. 42,999 Poco M8 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 20,999 Rs. 18,999 Lava Agni 4 (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 24,999

The latest price revision of handsets is believed to be linked to rising component costs and ongoing global shortages of memory chips such as DRAM and NAND.