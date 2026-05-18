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Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 22 India Launch

Realme 16T 5G will sport a display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits peak brightness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 18 May 2026 15:53 IST
Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 22 India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16T 5G is claimed to meet IP69 Pro dust and splash resistance rating

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Highlights
  • The Realme 16T 5G will include a rear Selfie Mirror
  • The handset is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip
  • The Realme 16T 5G will pack an 8,000mAh battery
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Realme 16T 5G camera specifications have been confirmed ahead of the smartphone's India launch on May 22. Realme has shared new details about the handset's imaging features, along with additional information about its display, battery, and durability. The upcoming smartphone will join the Realme 16 series and will be sold in India through Flipkart, the Realme India website, and offline retail stores. The company is expected to announce the handset's price and full specifications at the launch event later this week.

Realme 16T 5G Gets Sony IMX852 Camera, AI Portrait Glow, 144Hz Display

According to a press release, the Realme 16T 5G will use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus support. The camera will be paired with Realme's LumaColor IMAGE Engine, which is designed to improve skin tones, textures, and dynamic range using AI-based image processing.

The company says the Realme 16T 5G will support RAW HDR processing and custom white balance tuning. Realme has also confirmed AI Portrait Glow, a camera feature that adjusts facial lighting in low-light and backlit conditions. Users will be able to apply portrait lighting effects such as Flash, Rim Light, Natural Light, and Studio Light.

The Realme 16T 5G will also include a rear Selfie Mirror, which is said to allow users preview themselves while taking selfies with the main camera. Realme says the phone will also support AI Popout Collage, which can place subjects outside the frame for a layered effect. Additional AI tools will include AI StyleMe, AI Profile Portrait, AI Football Star, AI Light Me, and AI Instant Clip. The latter is said to create short-form videos from photos and videos in around 10 seconds.

Realme has also confirmed several multimedia and durability features through promotional images. The handset will feature a display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits peak brightness. It will also support a 400 percent Ultra Volume mode. The phone is rated IP69 Pro for dust and water resistance and carries a military-grade shock resistance certification.

Earlier teasers revealed that the Realme 16T 5G will pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, bypass charging, and wired reverse charging. Realme claims the battery can deliver up to three days of usage and maintain healthy performance for up to seven years. The company also advertises six years of smooth performance.

The Realme 16T 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, based on a recent Geekbench listing. The handset may launch with at least 8GB of RAM and Android 16. The handset will be available in Starlight Black, Starlight Blue, and Starlight Red colour options.

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Further reading: Realme 16T 5G, Realme 16T 5G Features, Realme 16T 5G India Launch, Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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