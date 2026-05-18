One of the most anticipated crime thriller web series, Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, finally has a release date. Directed by Jai Basant Singh, the plot of the series is centred around Bablu Mahto, whose father, a Launda Nach dancer, is murdered. Devastated by the loss, he then embarks on a journey of retaliation and fights against a powerful family. However, soon the dynamics will change as the plot does not stick to revenge, but also explores his journey to obtain control over the corrupt systems.

When and Where to Watch Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

This series is set to make its debut on May 22, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

Set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, this series revolves around Bablu Mahto (Played by Anshuman Pushkar), whose father is murdered. Being the son of a Launda Naach dancer, he faces societal intricacies. However, following in the profession of his father, Bablu plots revenge against the powerful Singh family. Furthermore, while navigating his dual life, he then escalates the retaliation and transforms it towards obtaining a status within the society, achieving their dignity, and possessing control over the corrupt systems. The sequences of the show are expected to be packed with intense action and crime.

Cast and Crew of Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

Written by Dilip Jha, Vikram Khanna, and Sharad Tripathi, this series features Anshuman Pushkar in the lead role. Other prominent actors in the supporting roles include Satish Badal, Upendra Chauhan, Kumud Mishra, Prateek Kashyap, and more. The sound department of the series has been handled by Wasim Ahmad Ansari and Nirban Rai, while Mukesh Rathod is the action director.

Reception of Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

The series is yet to be released on the screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.