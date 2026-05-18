Technology News
English Edition

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel is an upcoming crime thriller series that is set to drop on May 22nd, 2026, only on Zee 5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 May 2026 17:01 IST
Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: ZEE5

This series is set to make its debut on May 22nd, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel is an upcoming crime thriller series
  • The series has been directed by Jai Basant Singh
  • Streaming begins on May 22nd, 2026, on Zee 5
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated crime thriller web series, Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, finally has a release date. Directed by Jai Basant Singh, the plot of the series is centred around Bablu Mahto, whose father, a Launda Nach dancer, is murdered. Devastated by the loss, he then embarks on a journey of retaliation and fights against a powerful family. However, soon the dynamics will change as the plot does not stick to revenge, but also explores his journey to obtain control over the corrupt systems.

When and Where to Watch Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

This series is set to make its debut on May 22, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

Set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, this series revolves around Bablu Mahto (Played by Anshuman Pushkar), whose father is murdered. Being the son of a Launda Naach dancer, he faces societal intricacies. However, following in the profession of his father, Bablu plots revenge against the powerful Singh family. Furthermore, while navigating his dual life, he then escalates the retaliation and transforms it towards obtaining a status within the society, achieving their dignity, and possessing control over the corrupt systems. The sequences of the show are expected to be packed with intense action and crime.

Cast and Crew of Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

Written by Dilip Jha, Vikram Khanna, and Sharad Tripathi, this series features Anshuman Pushkar in the lead role. Other prominent actors in the supporting roles include Satish Badal, Upendra Chauhan, Kumud Mishra, Prateek Kashyap, and more. The sound department of the series has been handled by Wasim Ahmad Ansari and Nirban Rai, while Mukesh Rathod is the action director.

Reception of Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

The series is yet to be released on the screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, ZEE5, Crime Thriller Series, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Instagram Instants Explained: What It Is, How It Works, Features and More
Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon in These Shades
  2. ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With These New Tools
  3. Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ Go Official With Up to 8,000mAh Battery
  4. YouTube's Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators
  5. Realme 16 Series and OnePlus 15R Become More Expensive in India
  6. Here's When the Xiaomi 17T Series Will Launch Globally
  7. Vivo S60 Will Launch Soon With This Notable Battery Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators
  2. Vi Postpaid Users in India Can Choose New International Roaming Plans From Rs 649
  3. Red Magic 11S Pro, Red Magic 11S Pro+ Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition SoC: Price, Specifications
  4. Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s Warrant OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  6. Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 22 India Launch
  7. Realme 16 Series Gets Price Hike in India; OnePlus, Poco and Lava Also Revise Rates
  8. Verus Ethereum Bridge Reportedly Suffers from $11.5 Million DeFi Hack
  9. The Travellers Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Australian Drama Film
  10. Xiaomi 17T Series Set to Launch Globally on May 28; Confirmed to Arrive With a Leica-Tuned Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »