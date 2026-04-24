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Instagram Launches Instants App With Disappearing Photos to Rival Snapchat, BeReal

The Instants app is expected to bring Instagram closer to Snapchat in terms of ephemeral communication.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 16:30 IST
Instagram Launches Instants App With Disappearing Photos to Rival Snapchat, BeReal

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

The social media giant currently already offers several similar features like Vanish Mode

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Highlights
  • Instants is said to be in testing in Italy and Spain
  • Shared Instants content can only be viewed once, vanishes after 24 hours
  • The app prohibits uploads from the camera roll
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Instagram is said to be testing a new image-sharing app called Instants. The Meta-owned social media confirmed to a publication that the standalone app is currently being offered in select markets, including Italy and Spain. Built on a similar premise as Snapchat, Instants would allow users to send and receive disappearing photos and videos. It is said to focus on facilitating the sharing of ephemeral, unedited photos with friends.

Instagram's Instants App Is Available in Select Regions

Instagram has begun testing the Instants app in select markets, and a listing for the app is live on the Google Play store. Unlike Instagram, which offers curated content and uses an algorithm-based feed, Instants is said to be designed for quick, real-life snapshots. The app reportedly borrows ideas from social platforms like Snapchat, Locket, and BeReal, focusing on ephemeral content.

Photos shared on Instants can only be viewed once and remain accessible for up to 24 hours, after which they disappear. Users can add basic text to these images, but no further edits or filters are supported.

In a statement to TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson said, “To give people low-pressure ways to connect with friends, we're testing an app called Instants to share casual photos and videos in the moment. We're exploring multiple versions of Instants to see what people like, and will listen to our community.”

According to the publication, photos captured through the app are not editable. It doesn't allow uploads from a user's camera roll. Instead, Instants only lets users capture and share content using the in-app camera.

Users can share Instants with their mutual followers or a Friends list. These lists are synced across both Instagram and the Instants app. This means Instants can only be sent to followers who follow back and cannot be edited. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Gadgets 360 staff verified its presence on both app stores; however, it isn't available for download yet.

The company has also confirmed that Instants can be accessed either as a standalone app or as a feature within the main Instagram app in select regions. Previously, a Meta spokesperson also reportedly confirmed that the company is testing another new feature called Instants for the Instagram app.

The development comes after earlier reports indicated that Instagram was working on an internal prototype for a disappearing photo-sharing feature. At the time, the company acknowledged it was exploring new ways to encourage more casual interactions among users.

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Further reading: Instants app, Snapchat, Instagram, Meta Platforms, social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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