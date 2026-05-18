Written and directed by Bruce Beresford, The Travellers is an Australian drama film that is now available to stream on digital screens for viewers. The plot of the film centres around a charismatic and popular stage designer, who travels to his hometown to meet his ill mother. However, what began as a short trip to his mother turned into a chaotic emotional journey where he finds himself entangled in responsibilities, emotional farewells, and confrontations. The sequences are a perfect blend of drama and comedy.

When and Where to Watch The Travellers

The film is now streaming on Netflix, in English and Hindi. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Travellers

This film follows Stephen Seary (Played by Luke Bracey), an internationally renowned stage designer, who leads a peaceful life in Europe, embarks on a trip to his hometown in Australia, after he receives a call about his mother nearing death. However, his time in his hometown takes a chaotic turn when he is confronted by the emotional responsibilities, his estranged and ageing father, and the familial conflicts that are still unresolved. Also, while navigating his way through the personal drama, his reunion with friends and former lovers brings decent entertainment in the film. The Travellers then explores themes of relationship, emotion, and nostalgia.

Cast and Crew of The Travellers

This film stars Luke Bracey in the lead role, followed by other key actors like Bryan Brown, Susie Porter, Dean McAskil, Nicholas Hammond, and more. The face behind the background score is George Ellis, while Peter James is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Travellers

The film was theatrically released on October 9th, 2025, where it received an average response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.3/10.