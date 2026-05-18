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  • Xiaomi 17T Series Set to Launch Globally on May 28; Confirmed to Arrive With a Leica Tuned Cameras

Xiaomi 17T Series Set to Launch Globally on May 28; Confirmed to Arrive With a Leica-Tuned Cameras

Xiaomi 17T lineup is tipped to include two models, dubbed Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 May 2026 15:00 IST
Xiaomi 17T Series Set to Launch Globally on May 28; Confirmed to Arrive With a Leica-Tuned Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T series could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro might sport a 6.83-inch display
  • Xiaomi 17T could feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Xiaomi 17T will carry a triple rear camera setup
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Xiaomi 17T series will be launched in select global markets at the end of this month, the smartphone maker announced on Monday. As part of the announcement, the company has also teased the design of the deco, confirming that the lineup will boast a Leica-powered rear camera system. Separately, the official-looking renders of the Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T have surfaced online, hinting at their design, key specifications, and features. The Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series chipset. Meanwhile, the Pro model might sport a 6.83-inch display that refreshes at up to 144Hz.

Xiaomi 17T Series Launch Date, Design Revealed

In a post on X, the tech giant has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T series will be launched globally on May 28, claiming the lineup to be the smartphone maker's “biggest T Series upgrade yet”. As part of the announcement, the company has revealed the design of the Xiaomi 17T lineup's rear camera module, confirming that it will boast a square-shaped Leica-tuned triple rear camera system. However, the exact camera configuration remains under wraps, which the tech giant is expected to reveal in the coming days.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the official-looking images of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, revealing the design and key specifications of the two phones. Both phones appear with an identical design, featuring a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phones, while the left side could feature an unspecified button.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T are tipped to feature a telephoto rear camera with up to 5x optical zoom capabilities. While the Pro model might pack a 7,000mAh battery, the standard model will reportedly be backed by a 6,500mAh cell. The Xiaomi 17T Pro could also sport a 6.83-inch display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. Lastly, the Xiaomi 17T is said to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC.

While the company has yet to reveal the pricing details, recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17T will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could arrive with a price tag of EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,11,000).

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17T Price, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price, Xiaomi 17T Launch, Xiaomi 17T Pro Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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