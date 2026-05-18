Xiaomi 17T series will be launched in select global markets at the end of this month, the smartphone maker announced on Monday. As part of the announcement, the company has also teased the design of the deco, confirming that the lineup will boast a Leica-powered rear camera system. Separately, the official-looking renders of the Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T have surfaced online, hinting at their design, key specifications, and features. The Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series chipset. Meanwhile, the Pro model might sport a 6.83-inch display that refreshes at up to 144Hz.

In a post on X, the tech giant has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T series will be launched globally on May 28, claiming the lineup to be the smartphone maker's “biggest T Series upgrade yet”. As part of the announcement, the company has revealed the design of the Xiaomi 17T lineup's rear camera module, confirming that it will boast a square-shaped Leica-tuned triple rear camera system. However, the exact camera configuration remains under wraps, which the tech giant is expected to reveal in the coming days.

The wait is almost over. It's finally happening.



Xiaomi 17T Series launches May 28th.



Mark your calendars for our biggest T Series upgrade yet! pic.twitter.com/dSnv15Pzce — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 18, 2026

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the official-looking images of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, revealing the design and key specifications of the two phones. Both phones appear with an identical design, featuring a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phones, while the left side could feature an unspecified button.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T are tipped to feature a telephoto rear camera with up to 5x optical zoom capabilities. While the Pro model might pack a 7,000mAh battery, the standard model will reportedly be backed by a 6,500mAh cell. The Xiaomi 17T Pro could also sport a 6.83-inch display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. Lastly, the Xiaomi 17T is said to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC.

While the company has yet to reveal the pricing details, recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17T will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could arrive with a price tag of EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,11,000).