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How to Add Multiple Links to Your Instagram Bio in India: A Step-By-Step Guide

Instagram only shows the first link directly on your profile.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 July 2026 12:00 IST
How to Add Multiple Links to Your Instagram Bio in India: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/NordWood Themes

Instagram lets you manage all your bio links in one place

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Highlights
  • Instagram now lets you add up to five external links
  • You can add multiple links without third-party apps
  • You can customise the title for every link you add
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If you have more than one website, social media profile or online page to share, you don't have to choose just one for your Instagram bio anymore. Instagram now lets you add up to five external links directly to your profile, making it easier to guide followers to your latest content, online store, portfolio or other important pages. You also don't need to rely on third-party link-in-bio services for this. In this guide, we'll walk you through adding multiple links to your Instagram bio and reordering them whenever you want.

You can add up to five links from the Instagram app by following these steps:

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  1. First, open the Instagram app on your smartphone and tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner.
  2. Next, tap Edit Profile below your profile information.
  3. Then, select Links and tap Add external link.
  4. Paste the URL you want to add.
  5. After that, enter a title if you want to customise how the link appears on your profile.
  6. Once you're done, tap the checkmark or Done button to save the link.
  7. If you want to add more links, simply repeat the same steps. Instagram lets you add up to five external links to your bio.

Instagram only shows the first link directly on your profile. If you've added multiple links, the first one will appear along with an "and X others" label. Anyone who taps it can view the complete list of links you've added and choose the page they want to open. If needed, you can change the order of your links whenever you like.

If you've added multiple links, you can change the order in which they appear at any time.

  1. Once you've opened Instagram, tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner to go to your profile.
  2. Tap Edit Profile below your profile information, then select Links.
  3. Next, tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner and choose Reorder links.
  4. Press and hold the handle next to the link you want to move.
  5. Drag the link to your preferred position in the list, then release it.
  6. Once you're happy with the order, save your changes.

Since Instagram only shows the first link on your profile, it's a good idea to place your most important one at the top. That could be your website, portfolio, online store or any page you want visitors to open first. You can always reorder your links later if your priorities change.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many links can I add to my Instagram bio?

Instagram allows you to add up to five external links directly to your profile.

2. Can I change the order of the links in my Instagram bio?

Yes. You can reorder your links from the Edit Profile > Links section to decide which one appears first on your profile.

3. Do I need a third-party link-in-bio service to add multiple links?

No. Instagram's built-in links feature lets you add and manage up to five external links without using third-party services.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Bio, Instagram Links, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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