If you have more than one website, social media profile or online page to share, you don't have to choose just one for your Instagram bio anymore. Instagram now lets you add up to five external links directly to your profile, making it easier to guide followers to your latest content, online store, portfolio or other important pages. You also don't need to rely on third-party link-in-bio services for this. In this guide, we'll walk you through adding multiple links to your Instagram bio and reordering them whenever you want.

You can add up to five links from the Instagram app by following these steps:

First, open the Instagram app on your smartphone and tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Next, tap Edit Profile below your profile information. Then, select Links and tap Add external link. Paste the URL you want to add. After that, enter a title if you want to customise how the link appears on your profile. Once you're done, tap the checkmark or Done button to save the link. If you want to add more links, simply repeat the same steps. Instagram lets you add up to five external links to your bio.

Instagram only shows the first link directly on your profile. If you've added multiple links, the first one will appear along with an "and X others" label. Anyone who taps it can view the complete list of links you've added and choose the page they want to open. If needed, you can change the order of your links whenever you like.

If you've added multiple links, you can change the order in which they appear at any time.

Once you've opened Instagram, tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner to go to your profile. Tap Edit Profile below your profile information, then select Links. Next, tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner and choose Reorder links. Press and hold the handle next to the link you want to move. Drag the link to your preferred position in the list, then release it. Once you're happy with the order, save your changes.

Since Instagram only shows the first link on your profile, it's a good idea to place your most important one at the top. That could be your website, portfolio, online store or any page you want visitors to open first. You can always reorder your links later if your priorities change.

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