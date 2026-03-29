Sanchar Saathi app was launched in India by the Department of Communications (DoT) last year, as part of a new initiative aimed at providing security to telecom subscribers and phone users. The app was introduced by Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in January 2025. Recently, the mobile app was in the headlines as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reportedly asked smartphone makers to ship their handsets with the Sanchar Saathi app.

Available on devices running Android and iOS, the Sanchar Saathi app offers various features, including the ability to block your stolen or lost phones, check the phone numbers that have been issued in your name, and check the authenticity of your handsets using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

Here's everything you need to know about DoT's Sanchar Saathi app, including what it is, its key features, the benefits it offers, and step-by-step guides on how to avail its various services.

What Is the Sanchar Saathi App?

The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is DoT's mobile app, which empowers you by providing you with key information about the phone numbers that have been registered in your name. It also lets you block the numbers that have been issued without your knowledge. The DoT claims that the initiative also enhances security while increasing awareness.

Sanchar Saathi App Key Features, Benefits

The Sanchar Saathi mobile app allows you to check the phone connections that have been issued in your name, check the “genuineness” of your handsets, and block your stolen or lost handsets. On top of this, you can also report suspected fraud calls on the platform using the app's ‘Chakshu' service, along with reporting incoming international calls with Indian phone numbers, having a “+91” prefix.

These features are claimed to reduce the instances of telephonic scams and fraud in the country, which has seen a rise in recent years. By blocking your stolen or lost phone, you can stop a bad actor from misusing your handset to scam others, which might implicate you if you haven't reported the instance.

Similarly, when you request the phone numbers wrongfully issued in your name, it reduces the chances of a scammer using your number to scam people or conduct other forms of criminal activity. The ‘Chakshu - Report Suspected Fraud Communication' (CRSFC) facility helps you not only report a scam but also lets others know about such suspicious activities.

On the other hand, if you have bought a second-hand phone, you can check whether it is a stolen unit or not on the Sanchar Saathi with the IMEI number. Counterfeit electronics have also flooded the market in recent times. By simply entering the IMEI number of the phone on the Sanchar Saathi app, you can check whether it is a genuine unit manufactured by the OEM or not.

How to Download and Register on the Sanchar Saathi App