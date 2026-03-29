Technology News
English Edition

Sanchar Saathi App Explained: What It Is, How It Works, Features and More

Sanchar Saathi app is one of the digital initiatives of the Department of Telecommunications.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 March 2026 15:00 IST
Sanchar Saathi App Explained: What It Is, How It Works, Features and More

Photo Credit: Department of Telecommunications

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Sanchar Saathi App

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sanchar Saathi app is available on Android and iOS
  • Sanchar Saathi app allows you to block your stolen handsets
  • Sanchar Saathi app lets you check the authenticity of their handsets
Advertisement

Sanchar Saathi app was launched in India by the Department of Communications (DoT) last year, as part of a new initiative aimed at providing security to telecom subscribers and phone users. The app was introduced by Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in January 2025. Recently, the mobile app was in the headlines as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reportedly asked smartphone makers to ship their handsets with the Sanchar Saathi app.

Available on devices running Android and iOS, the Sanchar Saathi app offers various features, including the ability to block your stolen or lost phones, check the phone numbers that have been issued in your name, and check the authenticity of your handsets using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

Here's everything you need to know about DoT's Sanchar Saathi app, including what it is, its key features, the benefits it offers, and step-by-step guides on how to avail its various services.

What Is the Sanchar Saathi App?

The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is DoT's mobile app, which empowers you by providing you with key information about the phone numbers that have been registered in your name. It also lets you block the numbers that have been issued without your knowledge. The DoT claims that the initiative also enhances security while increasing awareness.

Sanchar Saathi App Key Features, Benefits

The Sanchar Saathi mobile app allows you to check the phone connections that have been issued in your name, check the “genuineness” of your handsets, and block your stolen or lost handsets. On top of this, you can also report suspected fraud calls on the platform using the app's ‘Chakshu' service, along with reporting incoming international calls with Indian phone numbers, having a “+91” prefix.

These features are claimed to reduce the instances of telephonic scams and fraud in the country, which has seen a rise in recent years. By blocking your stolen or lost phone, you can stop a bad actor from misusing your handset to scam others, which might implicate you if you haven't reported the instance.

Similarly, when you request the phone numbers wrongfully issued in your name, it reduces the chances of a scammer using your number to scam people or conduct other forms of criminal activity. The ‘Chakshu - Report Suspected Fraud Communication' (CRSFC) facility helps you not only report a scam but also lets others know about such suspicious activities.

On the other hand, if you have bought a second-hand phone, you can check whether it is a stolen unit or not on the Sanchar Saathi with the IMEI number. Counterfeit electronics have also flooded the market in recent times. By simply entering the IMEI number of the phone on the Sanchar Saathi app, you can check whether it is a genuine unit manufactured by the OEM or not.

How to Download and Register on the Sanchar Saathi App

  1. Download the Sanchar Saathi app from the Google Play Store if you have an Android handset or from Apple's App Store if you are an iPhone user.
  2. Open the app > select the language you are comfortable with > then press the Proceed button.
  3. A new screen will appear, providing information about the app's features > tap on Know More.
  4. The Sanchar Saathi app will then ask you to register > press the Proceed button.
  5. Enter your first and last name > tap on Register. The app will send verification SMS on your behalf > press Send.
  6. After a few seconds, your phone number will be registered on the Sanchar Saathi platform.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sanchar Saathi App Explained, Sanchar Saathi App, Sanchar Saathi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Brazil Passes Law Allowing Seized Crypto to Fund Public Security Efforts
Sanchar Saathi App Explained: What It Is, How It Works, Features and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Sanjay Mishra's Crime Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »