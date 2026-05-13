The Man with the Bag is an upcoming Christmas comedy film that is filled with festive vibes. It has humour and a lot of adventure. It was directed by Adam Shankman. The movie has a team with the story of Santa Claus after the magic bag gets stolen on Christmas. To compensate for that, he gets into a team with a thief for a mission. This is filled with action and emotion. It is a family entertainment. Let's see the movie's cast and crew, story, trailer and plot.

When and Where to Watch

The Man with the Bag is on Amazon Prime Video on December 2, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The story begins when Santa Claus loses his magical gift bag just before Christmas. To recover it, he turns to Vance, a clever thief trying to rebuild his life after prison. Together with Santa, Vance's daughter, and a group of quirky helpers, they embark on a thrilling mission filled with comedy, action, and emotional moments.

The trailer teases snowy New York streets, high-energy chase sequences, Christmas magic, and heartwarming family scenes. It also highlights the chemistry between Santa and Vance while showing the festive chaos surrounding the stolen bag.

Cast and Crew

The Man in the Bag has been directed by Adam Shankman. The film has Alan Ritchson as Vance and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus. The other actors are Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Jane Krakowski, Kyle Mooney, Liza Koshy, and Adrian Martinez playing important roles. It has been written by Allan Rice. Amazon, MGM Studios and Grey Matter Productions.

Reception

The Man with the Bag has been a buzz among the audience as it has a unique concept of forming an alliance with a former thief. It has no IMDb rating as it has yet to be released.