Apple to Reportedly Resist Government’s Directive to Preload Sanchar Saathi App: 5 Things to Know

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App is a user-friendly platform designed to fortify telecom security and empower citizens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 09:46 IST
Apple to Reportedly Resist Government's Directive to Preload Sanchar Saathi App: 5 Things to Know

Photo Credit: DoT

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App is available for both Android and iOS platforms

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly plans to resist Centre's Sanchar Saathi directive
  • The government clarified the app is optional and can be uninstalled
  • Apple may cite security risks and global policy alignment in its response
Apple reportedly plans to resist the directive issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for preloading of the Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones sold in the country. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will not take a legal stand but convey its privacy and security concerns around the app to the government, marking a potential regulatory standoff. The development comes as the Centre moves to tighten digital identity and anti-fraud frameworks linked to mobile devices.

5 Things to Know

  1. What is the Sanchar Saathi App: The Sanchar Saathi app, part of the Centre's Central Equipment Identity Register (CIER) initiative, was launched in January. It features the Chakshu Portal that allows users to report suspected fraudulent calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages received with a visible sender number. It also lets users block and track lost or stolen smartphones across all telecom networks in the country. Additionally, the app allows users to check the number of mobile connections registered under their name and report any connections that are not theirs or no longer required.
  2. Pre-loading App on All Devices: The DoT's directive instructs all smartphone manufacturers to ship new devices with the Sanchar Saathi app already installed. The app must be visible, functional, and enabled for users during the initial setup, and its features cannot be disabled or restricted. Brands have been provided 90 days for the directive's implementation, and they must submit a compliance report in 120 days. They are also directed to install it on existing devices via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
  3. Govt's Claims: The Sanchar Saathi app has been available for some time now. As per the Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, the state-backed cybersecurity app has enabled the disconnection of almost 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections. Further, it has helped trace about 20 lakh stolen phones, with 7.5 lakh of them being recovered and returned to the original owner as well. The ministry is pushing for the app's adoption to tackle cybercrimes and instances of hacking and online scams in the country.
  4. The Controversy: Soon after DoT issued the directive, reports suggested that OEMs would also have to ensure that users could not uninstall or disable the state-owned cybersecurity app, raising potential privacy and safety concerns. The government, however, has issued clarification on the same, stating that keeping the app installed on one's smartphone is completely optional, and the app can be uninstalled. Further, the Sanchar Saathi app will not enable snooping or call monitoring on the device, adding that it was designed to enhance customer safety.
  5. Apple's Standoff: Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Apple does not plan to comply with the government's directive to preload the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile devices in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly inform the government that it does not follow similar mandates in other parts of the world, owing to potential privacy and security issues related to the iOS ecosystem. Although Apple will not take a public stand and go to court, it is expected to cite security vulnerabilities while telling the government it cannot comply with the directive.
Comments

Sanchar Saathi, Sanchar Saathi app, Apple, DoT
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare DLC Now Available on Android and iOS

Apple to Reportedly Resist Government's Directive to Preload Sanchar Saathi App: 5 Things to Know
