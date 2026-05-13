The iQOO 15T is all set to be launched in China next week, the company announced on Wednesday. It is expected to join the brand's flagship lineup, which already comprises the iQOO 15 and iQOO 15 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, iQOO has also revealed several key specifications of the 15T. It is confirmed to sport a 6.82-inch display with a 2K resolution. The brand says iQOO 15T will become the first smartphone globally to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition chipset.

According to teasers shared by iQOO, the iQOO 15T will be launched in China on May 20 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The phone will launch in Qingyun, Track Edition, and Legend Edition (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset appears to be identical to the iQOO 15 Ultra in terms of design.

It will feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition SoC. The company claims the chipset includes low-level tuning optimisations paired with the in-house Q3 gaming chip. This is said to improve frame stability and reduce power consumption during demanding gaming sessions.

iQOO further added that the smartphone can sustain near full-frame gameplay for up to 30 minutes in titles such as Genshin Impact while also maintaining power consumption below 5W. The Q3 chip is teased to enable simultaneous 2K resolution rendering and 144Hz frame interpolation during gaming.

On the display front, iQOO's upcoming phone will feature a 6.82-inch 2K “Everest” flat display. It is confirmed to have a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, along with a 50-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Backing the handset is teased to be an 8,000mAh battery. Per recent reports, it could support 100W wired fast charging. The iQOO 15T is also expected to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. Reports suggest the handset could weigh around 216g.