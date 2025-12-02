The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently directed smartphone makers to preload the Sanchar Saathi app on new devices. Reports suggested that OEMs would also have to ensure that users could not uninstall or disable the state-owned app. However, the government has now issued clarification on the same, stating that keeping the app installed on one's smartphone is completely optional, and the app can be uninstalled. Meanwhile, a Reuters report states that Apple doesn't plan to comply with the directive due to privacy and security issues for its iOS ecosystem.

What the Government Says About Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App Installation

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia issued a statement, confirming that the Sanchar Saathi app is optional and can be activated and deactivated like any other application. Further, it can be removed if they do not wish to keep it installed on their device.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the debate around Sanchar Saathi app, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "When the opposition has no issues, and they are trying to find some, we cannot help them. Our duty is to help the consumers and ensure their safety. The Sanchar… https://t.co/Kr3juNrGFq pic.twitter.com/npwm9R1Kf2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

“You can activate or deactivate it as per your wish... If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional,” the minister told ANI on Tuesday.

A report on Monday revealed that the DoT had directed OEMs to ensure that the app is easily accessible during the setup process and its features are not disabled or restricted, fuelling further confusion.

Scindia also addressed concerns regarding the privacy and security issues with the app. Calling them “misconceptions”, the minister said that the Sanchar Saathi app will not enable snooping or call monitoring on the device, adding that it was designed to enhance customer safety.

The minister also said that the state-backed cybersecurity app has enabled the disconnection of almost 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections. Further, it has helped trace about 20 lakh stolen phones, with 7.5 lakh of them being recovered and returned to the original owner as well.

In a separate development, the DoT has issued directions for the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile devices. As per the directive, the app must be visible, functional, and enabled for users during the initial setup. Brands have been provided 90 days for the directive's implementation, and they must submit a compliance report in 120 days.

While Sanchar Saathi is expected to be present on new phones out-of-the-box, OEMs are directed to install it on existing devices via software updates.

Apple Reportedly Plans to Resist DoT Directive

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reports that Apple does not plan to comply with the government's directive to preload the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile devices in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly inform the government that it does not follow similar mandates in other parts of the world, owing to potential privacy and security issues related to the iOS ecosystem.

While Apple will not take a public stand and go to court, the company will cite security vulnerabilities while telling the government it cannot follow the order, the report cited a source as saying.

The report added that other brands, such as Samsung, are currently reviewing the government's directive.