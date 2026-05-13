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  • Motorola Razr Fold Launched in India With Triple 50 Megapixel Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Motorola Razr Fold Launched in India With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Motorola Razr Fold sports a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO pOLED cover display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 12:00 IST
Motorola Razr Fold Launched in India With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Motorola has launched the Razr Fold in two colour options

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Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Fold runs on Android 16-based My UX
  • The handset has triple 50-megapixel cameras
  • It packs a 6,000mAh battery which supports 80W wired fast charging
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The Motorola Razr Fold was launched by the company in India on Wednesday. It is the Lenovo-owned brand's first-ever book-style foldable and was initially introduced globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in March. The foldable has an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The Motorola Razr Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Motorola Razr Fold Price in India, Availability

The price of the Motorola Razr Fold in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 1,59,999. The brand has also introduced a FIFA World Cup 26 Collection of the foldable, priced at Rs. 1,69,999.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a Rs. 10,000 instant bank discount. Alternatively, they can opt for an exchange bonus worth the same amount. There are also no-cost EMI options up to 18 months on select banks. Customers who purchase the foldable till June 20 will be eligible for a one-time free screen replacement, valid for a period of one year from the date of purchase.

Jio users can avail of offers on a plan worth Rs. 449. This includes a three-month JioHotstar subscription, 5,000GB of storage with the Gemini Pro plan, and additional cashback and offers from brands like Tira, Ajio, and EaseMyTrip.

The Motorola Razr Fold is available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart and select retail stores across the country.

Motorola Razr Fold Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/eSIM) Motorola Razr Fold runs on Android 16-based My UX. It is promised to receive up to seven Android OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO pOLED cover display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness. The inner panel is an 8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, and Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) protection.

Under the hood, Motorola's book-style foldable is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with Adreno A829 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Razr Fold has a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the inner display. The rear cameras support video recording up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP49-rated build. The Motorola Razr Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 160.05x73.6x10.04mm when closed and 144.47x160.05x4.7mm when opened. The handset tips the scales at 243g.

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Further reading: Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola Razr Fold Price in India, Motorola Razr Fold Specifications, Motorola Razr Fold Launch, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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