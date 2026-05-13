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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can get an instant 10 percent discount, including on purchases made through EasyEMI.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 16:04 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Photo Credit: Marshall

Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and exchange benefits on selected products as well

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Highlights
  • Marshall Kilburn II drops to Rs. 19,999 in the sale
  • Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen sells for Rs. 13,900
  • HDFC Bank cards unlock an instant 10 percent discount
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Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 is now underway in India, bringing price cuts on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers, portable wireless speakers, and soundbars. The sale covers products from popular brands such as Boat, Zebronics, and several other audio manufacturers. Promotional banners on Amazon highlight discounts of up to 75 percent on speakers and soundbars, while select electronics and accessories are listed with savings of up to 80 percent. The offers span entry-level portable speakers, party speakers, and home audio systems across different price segments.

The ongoing sale also includes several payment offers for eligible buyers. Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can get an instant 10 percent discount, including on purchases made through EasyEMI. Amazon Prime members can receive a flat Rs. 250 cashback on orders above Rs. 2,500. Prime subscribers may also get access to extra coupons and additional cashback when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and exchange benefits on selected products as well, depending on the item and seller terms.

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Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Among the premium deals in Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026, the Marshall Kilburn II is listed at Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 31,999, while the Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is available for Rs. 13,900 instead of Rs. 16,900. The Sony ULT Field 1 can be purchased for Rs. 7,989, compared to its listed price of Rs. 16,900. Amazon is also offering the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker for Rs. 3,299, reduced from Rs. 6,999.

In the more affordable segment, the Philips TAS2400GR is priced at Rs. 1,999, while the JBL Go Essential is available for Rs. 1,599. Buyers looking for budget options can consider the Hammer Drop X1 at Rs. 549 and the Zebronics Clipper at Rs. 499.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Marshall Kilburn II 36W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here
Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 16,900 Rs. 13,900 Buy Here
Marshall Willen II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 12,499 Rs. 9,999 Buy Here
Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 16,900 Rs. 7,989 Buy Here
Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Here
Boat Stone Arc Pro Plus Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 10,990 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
Philips TAS2400GR Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,999 Buy Here
JBL Go Essential Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Here
HAMMER Drop X1 5W Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 3,499 Rs. 549 Buy Here
Zebronics Clipper Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 1,499 Rs. 499 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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