Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 is now underway in India, bringing price cuts on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers, portable wireless speakers, and soundbars. The sale covers products from popular brands such as Boat, Zebronics, and several other audio manufacturers. Promotional banners on Amazon highlight discounts of up to 75 percent on speakers and soundbars, while select electronics and accessories are listed with savings of up to 80 percent. The offers span entry-level portable speakers, party speakers, and home audio systems across different price segments.

The ongoing sale also includes several payment offers for eligible buyers. Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can get an instant 10 percent discount, including on purchases made through EasyEMI. Amazon Prime members can receive a flat Rs. 250 cashback on orders above Rs. 2,500. Prime subscribers may also get access to extra coupons and additional cashback when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and exchange benefits on selected products as well, depending on the item and seller terms.

Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Among the premium deals in Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026, the Marshall Kilburn II is listed at Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 31,999, while the Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is available for Rs. 13,900 instead of Rs. 16,900. The Sony ULT Field 1 can be purchased for Rs. 7,989, compared to its listed price of Rs. 16,900. Amazon is also offering the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker for Rs. 3,299, reduced from Rs. 6,999.

In the more affordable segment, the Philips TAS2400GR is priced at Rs. 1,999, while the JBL Go Essential is available for Rs. 1,599. Buyers looking for budget options can consider the Hammer Drop X1 at Rs. 549 and the Zebronics Clipper at Rs. 499.

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