Google is reportedly testing a new feature for Gemini, which is aimed at making it easier for users of other chatbots to switch to Google's artificial intelligence (AI) platform. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on an “Import AI chats” feature that lets users bring the entire chat history on a different platform, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, to Gemini. With this, users will not have to worry about losing their ongoing projects or teaching Gemini their preferences when making the switch.

Gemini Could Get an Import AI Chats Feature

Ecosystem lock-ins are not new, and for the end user, it is always frustrating. Whether it is between Android and iOS, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, or PlayStation vs Xbox, importing data from one platform to the other is a hassle. With the rise of AI chatbots, a similar problem is anticipated. These platforms not only draw context from past conversations, but the memory is also created using it, so long-term users experience a level of personalisation that is just not possible when using a chatbot for the first time.

The result is an ecosystem lock-in. Now, according to a TestingCatalog report, Google is trying to ensure that this does not become a problem for it to acquire new users by developing an “Import AI chats” feature. It was spotted within the web client as a beta feature, meaning it is currently not available to users. However, this also indicates that the feature is nearly complete and can soon be released to the public.

As per the report, the feature is available within the attachments icon located at the bottom of the text box on the website. Tapping on the option opens a pop-up box that shares instructions on how users can import their chats from ChatGPT, Claude, or Grok to Gemini. The process is fairly simple, as users just need to download the chat history and then upload the file within the tool.

Some of its capabilities are still uncertain. For instance, once the chat history is imported, will Gemini be able to integrate all the preferences and context automatically, or will it experience glitches if some of it contradicts the preferences shared with Gemini previously? Similarly, how memory will work is also unclear.

We recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt until Google officially announces the feature.