Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google to Reportedly Make Switching From ChatGPT to Gemini Hassle Free

Google to Reportedly Make Switching From ChatGPT to Gemini Hassle-Free

Google is reportedly testing a new “Import AI chats” feature for Gemini.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 February 2026 12:39 IST
Google to Reportedly Make Switching From ChatGPT to Gemini Hassle-Free

Photo Credit: Google

Google is reportedly also testing a new video verification tool for Gemini

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • It will let users bring their chat history from ChatGPT to Gemini
  • Google’s new feature is currently not available to users
  • Import AI chats is said to be available in the attachments menu
Advertisement

Google is reportedly testing a new feature for Gemini, which is aimed at making it easier for users of other chatbots to switch to Google's artificial intelligence (AI) platform. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on an “Import AI chats” feature that lets users bring the entire chat history on a different platform, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, to Gemini. With this, users will not have to worry about losing their ongoing projects or teaching Gemini their preferences when making the switch.

Gemini Could Get an Import AI Chats Feature

Ecosystem lock-ins are not new, and for the end user, it is always frustrating. Whether it is between Android and iOS, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, or PlayStation vs Xbox, importing data from one platform to the other is a hassle. With the rise of AI chatbots, a similar problem is anticipated. These platforms not only draw context from past conversations, but the memory is also created using it, so long-term users experience a level of personalisation that is just not possible when using a chatbot for the first time.

The result is an ecosystem lock-in. Now, according to a TestingCatalog report, Google is trying to ensure that this does not become a problem for it to acquire new users by developing an “Import AI chats” feature. It was spotted within the web client as a beta feature, meaning it is currently not available to users. However, this also indicates that the feature is nearly complete and can soon be released to the public.

As per the report, the feature is available within the attachments icon located at the bottom of the text box on the website. Tapping on the option opens a pop-up box that shares instructions on how users can import their chats from ChatGPT, Claude, or Grok to Gemini. The process is fairly simple, as users just need to download the chat history and then upload the file within the tool.

Some of its capabilities are still uncertain. For instance, once the chat history is imported, will Gemini be able to integrate all the preferences and context automatically, or will it experience glitches if some of it contradicts the preferences shared with Gemini previously? Similarly, how memory will work is also unclear.

We recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt until Google officially announces the feature.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Gemini features, Import AI chats, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Tipped to Launch With Smaller Battery; Price, Colour Options Leaked

Related Stories

Google to Reportedly Make Switching From ChatGPT to Gemini Hassle-Free
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm
  2. Google Might Be Making It Hassle-Free to Switch From ChatGPT to Gemini
  3. The Game Awards 2026 Sets December 10 Date: Will GTA 6 Be Eligible?
  4. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
  5. Samsung Said to Ready 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units Ahead of Launch
  6. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  7. Xiaomi to Open Out Premium Service Centres in These 15 Cities
  8. Realme Buds Air 8 Review: Big on Features, but There's A Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Introduces Codex App With Agentic Coding for macOS
  2. Google to Reportedly Make Switching From ChatGPT to Gemini Hassle-Free
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Tipped to Launch With Smaller Battery; Price, Colour Options Leaked
  4. The Game Awards 2026 Sets December 10 Date: Will GTA 6 Be Eligible?
  5. Oakley Meta Vanguard Launched in India With Meta AI Integration: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung to Produce 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units as Company Anticipates Increased Demand, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Appears in Leaked Promotional Poster With Redesigned Camera Island, New Colourway
  8. Google Disrupts Massive Proxy Network That Hijacked Millions of Smartphones, PCs for Cyberattacks
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab S12 Series Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database
  10. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity and Thickness Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »