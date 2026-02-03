Samsung recently announced that it has set two new Guinness World Records through its India #WithGalaxy photography campaign. As per the South Korean tech conglomerate, the campaign secured the record for the largest online photo album of images taken using smartphones. The contest, announced in December, invited users across the country to submit photographs captured on Samsung Galaxy smartphones across a diverse range of themes, including culture, daily life, nature, and travel.

Samsung's India #WithGalaxy Campaign Garnered Over 31,300 Submissions

The response to the India #WithGalaxy campaign reflected the growing role of mobile photography in the country, the company said in a blog post last week. As part of the campaign, Samsung achieved a record of the largest online photo album of images taken using smartphones, with Galaxy smartphones being involved.

Separately, the company says it also set a record for the largest display of photos uploaded on a single digital platform within a specific timeframe. The photography contest garnered a total of 31,331 submissions.

Both milestones were officially validated by Guinness World Records after a verification process that ensured all submissions met the required guidelines, including device eligibility and originality of content.

The tech giant said that its campaign was not only designed to highlight the imaging capabilities of its Galaxy devices, but also commemorate the diversity of perspectives and moments captured by users across the country. The records are said to have been achieved through widespread participation from users across different regions of India across four key themes: Faces of India, Sights of India, Spirit of India, and Colours of India.

The photography contest was announced in December 2025, as an open photography initiative aimed at Galaxy smartphone users in India. Running from December 25, 2025 to January 26, 2026, it was anchored by Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan and over 30 regional photographers.

Individuals aged 18 and above who owned and captured the images via a Galaxy S-series smartphone were eligible to submit entries. Users were invited to upload their photographs via a dedicated platform within a defined submission window, allowing Samsung to compile and showcase the images as part of a collective digital gallery.