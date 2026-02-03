Technology News
English Edition

Samsung India's Smartphone Photography Competition Secures Two Guinness World Records

The India #WithGalaxy campaign covered four key themes, including culture, nature, and travel.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 14:07 IST
Samsung India's Smartphone Photography Competition Secures Two Guinness World Records

Photo Credit: Samsung

The campaign ran between December 25, 2025 and January 26, 2025 in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung secured the largest online photo album shot on smartphones record
  • All entries were captured using Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones
  • The campaign received a total of 31,331 photo submissions
Advertisement

Samsung recently announced that it has set two new Guinness World Records through its India #WithGalaxy photography campaign. As per the South Korean tech conglomerate, the campaign secured the record for the largest online photo album of images taken using smartphones. The contest, announced in December, invited users across the country to submit photographs captured on Samsung Galaxy smartphones across a diverse range of themes, including culture, daily life, nature, and travel.

Samsung's India #WithGalaxy Campaign Garnered Over 31,300 Submissions

The response to the India #WithGalaxy campaign reflected the growing role of mobile photography in the country, the company said in a blog post last week.  As part of the campaign, Samsung achieved a record of the largest online photo album of images taken using smartphones, with Galaxy smartphones being involved.

Separately, the company says it also set a record for the largest display of photos uploaded on a single digital platform within a specific timeframe. The photography contest garnered a total of 31,331 submissions.

Both milestones were officially validated by Guinness World Records after a verification process that ensured all submissions met the required guidelines, including device eligibility and originality of content.

The tech giant said that its campaign was not only designed to highlight the imaging capabilities of its Galaxy devices, but also commemorate the diversity of perspectives and moments captured by users across the country. The records are said to have been achieved through widespread participation from users across different regions of India across four key themes: Faces of India, Sights of India, Spirit of India, and Colours of India.

The photography contest was announced in December 2025, as an open photography initiative aimed at Galaxy smartphone users in India. Running from December 25, 2025 to January 26, 2026, it was anchored by Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan and over 30 regional photographers.

Individuals aged 18 and above who owned and captured the images via a Galaxy S-series smartphone were eligible to submit entries. Users were invited to upload their photographs via a dedicated platform within a defined submission window, allowing Samsung to compile and showcase the images as part of a collective digital gallery.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Introduces Codex App With Agentic Coding for macOS

Related Stories

Samsung India's Smartphone Photography Competition Secures Two Guinness World Records
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  2. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra May Be Sold in These Variants
  3. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
  4. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity, Thickness Announced by Company
  5. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  6. Oppo Find X10 Pro Tipped to Arrive With This Camera Upgrade
  7. Google Takes Down Invisible Network That Hijacked Millions of Devices
  8. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra
  9. How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm
  10. Google Might Be Making It Hassle-Free to Switch From ChatGPT to Gemini
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Makes History on Mars with Claude AI at the Helm
  3. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan
  4. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
  5. Oppo Find X10 Pro Will Launch With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  6. Psych Siddhartha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Lucky The Superstar OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Tamil Comedy Drama Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »