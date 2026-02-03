Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally Next Month: Expected Specifications, Features

Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally Next Month: Expected Specifications, Features

Carl Pei recently announced that Nothing will not launch a flagship phone in 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 14:36 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally Next Month: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 4a series is expected to succeed the Phone 3a lineup (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a could feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Nothing Phone 4a might ship with UFS 3.1 storage
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

The Nothing Phone 3a was launched by the UK-based smartphone maker in India in March 2025, along with the Phone 3a Pro. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, the two smartphones sport 6.7-inch AMOLED displays. Recently, Nothing announced that it will not launch new flagship phones this in 2026, shifting its focus to mid-range models, which are expected to be unveiled as the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. While the company has yet to confirm the arrival of these phones, the tentative launch date for the two models has surfaced online, hinting at an early March arrival.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Date (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Carl Pei-led firm will launch the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro in global markets in early March. Moreover, the leaker claims that the two handsets could be tentatively unveiled on March 5. The two models will reportedly be equipped with UFS 3.1 internal storage and pack slightly larger batteries. The phones are said to be powered by unspecified Snapdragon chipsets, while launching at a higher price than their predecessors.

This comes soon after Nothing confirmed that the tech firm will not launch a new flagship smartphone model this year, to shift its focus to the development of its mid-range offerings, which are expected to be called the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

If the above-mentioned launch date suggested by the tipster is accurate, the company could launch the two phones around the same time as their predecessors arrived last year.

To recap, Nothing launched the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro in India in March 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the base configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While the Phone 3a is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways, the Pro model is sold in Black and Grey shades.

Both handsets are powered by the octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The two models are equipped with 6.7-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) flexible AMOLED displays, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level, and Panda Glass protection.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Launch, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launch, Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra Memory Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally Next Month: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  2. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
  3. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity, Thickness Announced by Company
  4. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  5. How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm
  6. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra
  7. Oppo Find X10 Pro Tipped to Arrive With This Camera Upgrade
  8. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra May Be Sold in These Variants
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Appears in Leaked Poster in This New Colourway
  10. Samsung's July Product Lineup Leaks via Listing on IMEI Database
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Makes History on Mars with Claude AI at the Helm
  3. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan
  4. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
  5. Oppo Find X10 Pro Will Launch With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  6. Psych Siddhartha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Lucky The Superstar OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Tamil Comedy Drama Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »