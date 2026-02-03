The Nothing Phone 3a was launched by the UK-based smartphone maker in India in March 2025, along with the Phone 3a Pro. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, the two smartphones sport 6.7-inch AMOLED displays. Recently, Nothing announced that it will not launch new flagship phones this in 2026, shifting its focus to mid-range models, which are expected to be unveiled as the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. While the company has yet to confirm the arrival of these phones, the tentative launch date for the two models has surfaced online, hinting at an early March arrival.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Launch Date (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Carl Pei-led firm will launch the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro in global markets in early March. Moreover, the leaker claims that the two handsets could be tentatively unveiled on March 5. The two models will reportedly be equipped with UFS 3.1 internal storage and pack slightly larger batteries. The phones are said to be powered by unspecified Snapdragon chipsets, while launching at a higher price than their predecessors.

Nothing 4a & 4a Pro set to launch globally by early March



Tentative date : March 5th



Highlight:

- Upgraded storage (UFS3.1)

- New Design

- Marginal battery bump

- Snapdragon chipset

- Higher price — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 3, 2026

This comes soon after Nothing confirmed that the tech firm will not launch a new flagship smartphone model this year, to shift its focus to the development of its mid-range offerings, which are expected to be called the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

If the above-mentioned launch date suggested by the tipster is accurate, the company could launch the two phones around the same time as their predecessors arrived last year.

To recap, Nothing launched the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro in India in March 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the base configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While the Phone 3a is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways, the Pro model is sold in Black and Grey shades.

Both handsets are powered by the octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The two models are equipped with 6.7-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) flexible AMOLED displays, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level, and Panda Glass protection.