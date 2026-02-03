The iQOO 15R is set to be launched in India soon as the latest addition to the flagship iQOO 15 lineup. In the days leading up to its debut, the Vivo sub-brand has been revealing key details about the upcoming handset. The latest announcement from iQOO reveals the battery capacity of the iQOO 15R. The iQOO 15R will pack a considerably bigger battery than the 7,000mAh cell of the iQOO 15.

iQOO 15R Battery Details

In an X post, the official iQOO account posted that the iQOO 15R will be equipped with a 7,600mAh battery. It is also teased to be the “slimmest smartphone in the 7,600mAh category” in India. The upcoming handset is confirmed to measure 7.9mm in terms of thickness.

Big battery. Slim build. No compromises.



The iQOO 15R stands tall as India's Slimmest Smartphone in 7600mAh Category*, bringing long-lasting power without the bulk.



Designed to feel light in hand, yet ready to go the distance through your day and beyond.



Because endurance is… pic.twitter.com/mQjkhbP8H4 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 3, 2026

As per the company, the iQOO 15R, despite its large cell, has been designed to feel light in the hand.

iQOO previously teased that its upcoming mid-flagship will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, built on a 3nm process. It is claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.5 million points. The company promises to deliver about 36 percent improved CPU performance and around 46 percent enhanced NPU performance.

A microsite also reveals that the iQOO 15R is the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment, hinting at its price range. This means that the upcoming iQOO 15R will be launched at a similar price as the OnePlus 15R, which was unveiled in December 2025 in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus 15R, notably, also uses the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip as the upcoming iQOO 15R.

Apart from this, the company has already confirmed a Dark Knight colourway of the upcoming handset. It is also teased to be sold in India in a blue variant, but the name of this colourway is still under wraps.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the iQOO 15R in India, which is set to take place on February 24.