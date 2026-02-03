Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung to Produce 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units as Company Anticipates Increased Demand, Tipster Claims

Samsung to Produce 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units as Company Anticipates Increased Demand, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch globally on February 25, along with the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 11:13 IST
Samsung to Produce 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units as Company Anticipates Increased Demand, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could carry a quad camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched by the South Korean smartphone maker in the fourth week of February. The lineup will reportedly include three models, dubbed Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26. While the rumoured unveiling of the phones is still a few weeks away, new details about the Galaxy S26 models have surfaced online. Now, a tipster claims that Samsung will produce six times the number of units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra than the standard Galaxy S26 model before their arrival. The tech giant reportedly believes that this year's flagship Galaxy S series phone will retail notably better than others.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Overshadow Other Galaxy S26 Models

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared the number of units that the South Korean tech giant will have ready for pre-orders and initial days of sale. The smartphone maker reportedly plans to produce about 3.6 million units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra before its launch. On the other hand, the company could produce roughly 600,000 units and about 700,000 units of the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ ahead of their unveiling.

This suggests that Samsung plans to six times the number of units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra model than the standard model. The tech giant reportedly decided to do so as it believes that this year's Galaxy S series flagship will sell significantly more than the other models in the upcoming series. However, Samsung has yet to confirm when the Galaxy S26 series will be launched, so it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt.

Recently, a leaked invite of the Galaxy Unpacked event highlighted that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26, and Galaxy Buds 8 series on February 25. However, the three phones are not expected to be available for purchase before March. As the rumoured launch date is a few weeks away, the tech giant could confirm the same soon.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in some part markets, while in others, including South Korea, it could be backed by Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chip, which is built on a 2nm process. The phones is expected to carry a quad rear camera unit. The phone is said to ship with a few subtle design changes, including the curved corners and a redesigned camera module.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Appears in Leaked Promotional Poster With Redesigned Camera Island, New Colourway
Oakley Meta Vanguard Launched in India With Meta AI Integration: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung to Produce 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units as Company Anticipates Increased Demand, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm
  2. Google Might Be Making It Hassle-Free to Switch From ChatGPT to Gemini
  3. The Game Awards 2026 Sets December 10 Date: Will GTA 6 Be Eligible?
  4. Oppo A6i+ 5G, A6v 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched at These Prices
  5. Samsung Said to Ready 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units Ahead of Launch
  6. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  7. Xiaomi to Open Out Premium Service Centres in These 15 Cities
  8. Realme Buds Air 8 Review: Big on Features, but There's A Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Introduces Codex App With Agentic Coding for macOS
  2. Google to Reportedly Make Switching From ChatGPT to Gemini Hassle-Free
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Tipped to Launch With Smaller Battery; Price, Colour Options Leaked
  4. The Game Awards 2026 Sets December 10 Date: Will GTA 6 Be Eligible?
  5. Oakley Meta Vanguard Launched in India With Meta AI Integration: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung to Produce 3.6 Million Galaxy S26 Ultra Units as Company Anticipates Increased Demand, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Appears in Leaked Promotional Poster With Redesigned Camera Island, New Colourway
  8. Google Disrupts Massive Proxy Network That Hijacked Millions of Smartphones, PCs for Cyberattacks
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Tab S12 Series Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database
  10. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity and Thickness Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »