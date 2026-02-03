Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched by the South Korean smartphone maker in the fourth week of February. The lineup will reportedly include three models, dubbed Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26. While the rumoured unveiling of the phones is still a few weeks away, new details about the Galaxy S26 models have surfaced online. Now, a tipster claims that Samsung will produce six times the number of units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra than the standard Galaxy S26 model before their arrival. The tech giant reportedly believes that this year's flagship Galaxy S series phone will retail notably better than others.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Overshadow Other Galaxy S26 Models

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared the number of units that the South Korean tech giant will have ready for pre-orders and initial days of sale. The smartphone maker reportedly plans to produce about 3.6 million units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra before its launch. On the other hand, the company could produce roughly 600,000 units and about 700,000 units of the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ ahead of their unveiling.

Samsung has already made its choice.

And it did so with production numbers.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: around 3.6 million units.

Galaxy S26: about 700 thousand.

Galaxy S26+: just 600 thousand.



The gap is so large that it barely needs interpretation.

This suggests that Samsung plans to six times the number of units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra model than the standard model. The tech giant reportedly decided to do so as it believes that this year's Galaxy S series flagship will sell significantly more than the other models in the upcoming series. However, Samsung has yet to confirm when the Galaxy S26 series will be launched, so it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt.

Recently, a leaked invite of the Galaxy Unpacked event highlighted that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26, and Galaxy Buds 8 series on February 25. However, the three phones are not expected to be available for purchase before March. As the rumoured launch date is a few weeks away, the tech giant could confirm the same soon.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in some part markets, while in others, including South Korea, it could be backed by Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chip, which is built on a 2nm process. The phones is expected to carry a quad rear camera unit. The phone is said to ship with a few subtle design changes, including the curved corners and a redesigned camera module.