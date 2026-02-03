The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch soon as a competitor with to the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and details of the Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming device have surfaced online again, revealing its anticipated global pricing, colour options, and key hardware differences across regions. A tipster claims the handset will sport a steep price tag outside China, while also suggesting a smaller battery for international markets. We can also the Xiaomi 17 Ultra to offer the same charging speeds, display specifications, camera hardware, and software as its its Chinese counterpart. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra may see a global debut in late February.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Cost More in Global Markets

Tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) claims in a post on X, the microblogging platform, that the global variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will reportedly cost EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,100) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in select markets. Notably, in China, the same version is priced at CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 96,000).

The tipster adds that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will likely launch globally in white, black, and green finishes, reiterating earlier claims. The Chinese variant is also available in a purple shade.

The leak also highlights a key difference between regional variants. The global version of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery, while the China model is backed by a larger 6,800mAh cell. If accurate, this would not be surprising, as Chinese smartphone makers have frequently shipped devices with smaller batteries in markets outside China.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The handset sports a 6.9-inch 120Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. It packs a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone also carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch globally in late February, with its India debut likely to follow in early March. An earlier leak claimed that, alongside the 16GB + 512GB option, the handset may come in another 16GB + 1TB configuration. The global variant is expected to be accompanied by the standard Xiaomi 17.