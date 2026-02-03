Technology News
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Vivo offers an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,000 or an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 on X200T purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 15:05 IST
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Vivo X200T was launched in India on January 27

  • Vivo X200T price starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant
  • The phone is powered by the Dimensity 9400+ chipset
  • Buyers get cashback, EMI offers, and a free extended warranty
Vivo X200T — the company's latest addition to its X200 series of smartphones — is available to purchase in India. It was launched in the country last week, and the handset is positioned as a mid-flagship model. It is equipped with 50-megapixel triple cameras that have been co-engineered with Zeiss. The Vivo X200T sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and packs a 6,200mAh battery.

Vivo X200T Price in India, Offers

The Vivo X200T price in India begins at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, priced at Rs. 69,999.

Customers can purchase the handset in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colourways via Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and retail partners across the country.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of an instant cashback worth Rs. 5,000 or an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. Apart from this, they can also get a zero down payment facility and 18 months of no-cost EMI offers, starting at Rs. 3,055 per month. Additionally, the company is providing one year extended warranty for the Vivo X200T at no extra cost.

Vivo X200T Features, Specifications

The newly launched Vivo X200T runs on Android 16-based Origin OS 6, and it is slated to receive five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The Vivo handset sports a 6.67-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, and 460 PPI (pixels per inch) pixel density.

On the optics front, the Vivo X200T has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It also sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Vivo X200T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options on the Vivo mid-flagship include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The handset comes with an IP68 + IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress. The Vivo X200T measures 160 x 74.2 x 7.9mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 203g. It packs a 6,200mAh battery, with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fantastic ZEISS-tuned cameras
  • Polished OriginOS 6 experience
  • Rapid charging
  • Bad
  • No LTPO screen
  • Slight heat build-up
Read detailed Vivo X200T review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra Memory Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India
Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally Next Month: Expected Specifications, Features

