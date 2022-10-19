Technology News
  Adobe 3D Content Creation Tools for the Metaverse, Video Games Launched: All Details

Adobe 3D Content Creation Tools for the Metaverse, Video Games Launched: All Details

Adobe's 3D Capture tool will let users click a series of photos of objects with their smartphones and meld them into three-dimensional digital objects.

By Reuters |  Updated: 19 October 2022 19:26 IST
Adobe 3D Content Creation Tools for the Metaverse, Video Games Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe has also invested in creating three-dimensional content in the recent years

Highlights
  • Adobe has long dominated the market for two-dimensional content creation
  • Adobe's "3D Capture" tool's early use will be for e-commerce
  • 3D objects have long been labour-intensive for artists to create

Adobe on Tuesday released a set of new software tools designed to make it easier to create three-dimensional digital objects for marketing campaigns, video games and the metaverse. With its graphic design and photo editing tools, Adobe has long dominated the market for two-dimensional content creation, a position it sought to protect when it spent $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,66,000 crore) in cash and stock last month to buy rival upstart Figma in the biggest buyout ever of a privately held software firm.

But in recent years Adobe has also invested in creating three-dimensional content, a field dominated by video-game centric firms like Unity. Such content is expected to factor prominently in the metaverse, the virtual world that Meta and others are counting on for future revenue growth.

However, three-dimensional objects have long been labour-intensive for artists to create, and Adobe on Tuesday released two tools designed to make it faster and easier to make the digital objects.

Adobe's "3D Capture" tool lets users take a series of photos of a real-world object with nearly any camera — including smartphones — and then melds the photos together into a three-dimensional digital object. An early use of the software will be for e-commerce, where, for example, a shoe seller could let users with augmented reality virtually try on sneakers to see how they look on their feet, said François Cottin, senior director of marketing for Substance 3D and metaverse at Adobe.

"It's only with augmented reality and with 3D that you can do that," Cottin said.

The second Adobe tool released Tuesday allows artists to switch between editing a three-dimensional object on a desktop computer to manipulating it with their hands in a virtual reality headset. The software lets virtual artists get a similar feeling to sculpting clay, which remains in use designing cars and other objects, while also having the precision of working on a computer, Cottin said.

"Jumping from one to another is extremely, extremely useful," Cottin said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Adobe, Meta, Metaverse, AR, VR

