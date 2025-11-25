Adobe has expanded its browser-based creative tools with the introduction of a new Photoshop extension for Google Chrome, bringing several core editing features directly to users without the need for dedicated software. The release appears to reflect the company's broader push to make lightweight, accessible editing options available across devices, particularly for users who work frequently on the web. By integrating essential capabilities into the browser, the company is expected to streamline common workflows and give creators quicker ways to handle everyday image tasks.

Adobe Photoshop Extension Supports Background Removal, Colour Adjustments

Adobe has rolled out a new Photoshop extension for Google Chrome, giving users the ability to edit images directly within their browser. As part of the introduction, the company is providing free access to Photoshop Web for 12 months to anyone who adds the extension before December 8.

The company says that the Photoshop extension will be expanded over time with additional functions and refinements. The update is said to be aimed at creators, designers and marketing professionals who frequently require efficient, lightweight editing tools while working online.

The Adobe Photoshop extension tool is intended to simplify quick edits without relying on the desktop application, according to the company. Users can save images from the web by right-clicking or selecting the Photoshop icon where available, after which the selected file can be opened in Photoshop Web.

The browser-based editor supports background removal, colour and exposure adjustments, and cropping using preset dimensions tailored for platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, the company added. Users can then download the edited images directly to their device.

Adobe announced a series of new AI features at its Adobe Max 2025 event last month, including agentic AI assistants for Photoshop, Express and Firefly. The company also introduced Firefly Image Model 5, which offered higher-resolution output, photorealistic visuals and multi-layer prompt-based editing. Adobe expanded its model catalogue with additions from ElevenLabs and Topaz, and opened custom Firefly model training to individual users for the first time.

In audio and video, Adobe introduced tools such as Generate Soundtrack for creating synced music, Generate Speech for voice-overs, and a Firefly video editor capable of generating and organising clips. While the soundtrack and speech tools entered beta, the video editor launched with a waitlist. Adobe also previewed Project Moonlight, an initiative designed to enable its AI assistants to collaborate across various apps.