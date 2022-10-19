Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Leaked Online, Hints at Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 18:53 IST
Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Leaked Online, Hints at Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S Ultra was unveiled in July this year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series could include Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • It could go official in November
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro could run on Android 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone company. But ahead of it, an alleged render of the Xiaomi 13 series phone has surfaced online. The Xiaomi 13 Pro appears to have a Leica-branded triple camera setup on the back along with LED flash. It also seems to have a silver finish with a look and feel similar to that of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The Xiaomi 13 Pro powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is rumoured to hit the markets in November this year.

TechGoing has posted an alleged render of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The leaked image shows the handset in a silver shade. A triple rear camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel with Leica branding, along with the LED flash. The design of the smartphone is quite similar to that of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra that was launched in China in July this year.

The specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro have surfaced on the Web multiple times in the past. It could go official next month alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 13. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 display with 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could run on Android 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi has not yet provided any details about the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13. However, another leaked render earlier suggested the display design of the new Xiaomi 13 series. The render indicates a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro appears with a bigger display than the vanilla Xiaomi 13. We can expect more leaks about smartphones in the coming days.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
