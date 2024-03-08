Technology News

Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier, Shares Timeline

Apple will also allow users in the EU to uninstall the Safari browser.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 March 2024 15:15 IST
Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier, Shares Timeline

Photo Credit: Pexels/Mateusz Taciak

Apple has already added support for alternative app marketplaces in the EU

Highlights
  • Apple detailed its interoperability plans to comply with DMA
  • iPhones will soon get a feature to transfer data between browsers
  • Apple did not specify if the features will be exclusive to the EU
Advertisement

Apple is working on a solution that will make it easier to switch from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. The company has published a new document detailing the list of changes it has already made, such as adding support for alternative app marketplaces and allowing third-party browsers to run their browser engine to comply with the European Union's (EU) Digital Marketing Act (DMA) which recently came into effect. It also shared its plans to add more interoperability features including uninstalling the Safari browser, transferring data between different browsers, and more.

In a 12-page document, Apple highlighted the progress it has made to comply with DMA. The tech giant also shared features it is currently working on. The most notable is the migration solution that will help users easily switch from an iPhone to an Android phone. The document stated, “Apple is developing a solution that helps mobile operating system providers develop more user-friendly solutions to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone.” This feature will be available in the second half of 2025.

Another thing iPhone users will soon be able to do is fully uninstall the Safari browser. The tech giant has already allowed users to remove pre-installed apps from the Home Screen. “ Apple also plans to enable users to completely delete Safari from iOS, should they wish to do so. Apple aims to make this option available by the end of 2024.”

Notably, Apple's native browser engine Webkit powers Safari browser. All third-party browsers in the App Store also have to use it as the foundation to build their app which is why all third-party browsers look and function similar to Safari. This is one of the reasons why letting users uninstall Safari is tricky for the iPhone maker compared to other similar apps and explains the longer duration taken by the company to implement it.

Further, Apple is also working on a browser-switching solution that can be an extremely convenient tool for those who want to try new browsers but find letting go of all the saved bookmarks, passwords and site data difficult. The company said, “Apple is also creating a browser switching solution for exporting and importing relevant browser data into another browser on the same device.” This feature will be available by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

All of these features are definitely coming for the users living in the Bloc, but it is not certain if other regions where DMA is not applicable will also get them.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, DMA, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Spain Bans Worldcoin Project Over Sensitive Data Collection Concerns: Details

Related Stories

Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier, Shares Timeline
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Briefly Listed Online With Prices
  2. iQoo Z9 5G Price in India, Offers Tipped; Colourways Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Said to Get These Colour Options
  4. Xiaomi 14 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Finally Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Top OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Ricky Stanicky, Maharani Season 3
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed
  7. Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Spotted Online: What We Know
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With Core Ultra 7 SoC, AI Engine+ Debuts in India
  10. Xiaomi 14 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Comes to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Package Surface Online, Hints at Charging Capacity
  2. Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier, Shares Timeline
  3. Spain Bans Worldcoin Project Over Sensitive Data Collection Concerns: Details
  4. Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Launching Its Own iOS Store in EU
  5. iQoo Z9 5G Price in India, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped; Colourways Confirmed
  6. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, AI Engine+ Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets New Game Plus, More Suits and a Developer Menu Bug That Hints at DLC in New Update
  8. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Key Features Tipped Again; May Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  9. Bitcoin Shows Gradual Ascend Above $66,000, Ether Undergoes Price Correction
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price Reportedly Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »