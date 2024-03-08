Apple is working on a solution that will make it easier to switch from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. The company has published a new document detailing the list of changes it has already made, such as adding support for alternative app marketplaces and allowing third-party browsers to run their browser engine to comply with the European Union's (EU) Digital Marketing Act (DMA) which recently came into effect. It also shared its plans to add more interoperability features including uninstalling the Safari browser, transferring data between different browsers, and more.

In a 12-page document, Apple highlighted the progress it has made to comply with DMA. The tech giant also shared features it is currently working on. The most notable is the migration solution that will help users easily switch from an iPhone to an Android phone. The document stated, “Apple is developing a solution that helps mobile operating system providers develop more user-friendly solutions to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone.” This feature will be available in the second half of 2025.

Another thing iPhone users will soon be able to do is fully uninstall the Safari browser. The tech giant has already allowed users to remove pre-installed apps from the Home Screen. “ Apple also plans to enable users to completely delete Safari from iOS, should they wish to do so. Apple aims to make this option available by the end of 2024.”

Notably, Apple's native browser engine Webkit powers Safari browser. All third-party browsers in the App Store also have to use it as the foundation to build their app which is why all third-party browsers look and function similar to Safari. This is one of the reasons why letting users uninstall Safari is tricky for the iPhone maker compared to other similar apps and explains the longer duration taken by the company to implement it.

Further, Apple is also working on a browser-switching solution that can be an extremely convenient tool for those who want to try new browsers but find letting go of all the saved bookmarks, passwords and site data difficult. The company said, “Apple is also creating a browser switching solution for exporting and importing relevant browser data into another browser on the same device.” This feature will be available by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

All of these features are definitely coming for the users living in the Bloc, but it is not certain if other regions where DMA is not applicable will also get them.

