Best Free AI Video Generators in 2025: From Runway to Adobe Firefly, Check These Google Veo 3 Alternatives

While Google’s Veo 3 is hidden behind a paywall, you can use these free AI video generators right away.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 July 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alex McCarthy

Best Free AI Video Editing Tools 2025: Adobe Firefly can be accessed via its mobile app

Highlights
  • Runway offers 465 free credits every month
  • Pika offers access to its Pika 1.5 AI model with limited credits for free
  • Hailuo AI lets free users generate videos from both text and images
AI video generators have become the craze ever since Google released its Veo 3 artificial intelligence (AI) model. With native audio support and realistic video generation, many netizens have started sharing interesting AI-generated videos on social media platforms. However, as of the time of writing, Veo 3 remains available only to those with an active Google AI Pro subscription. If you want to generate AI videos, but do not want to burn a hole in your pocket paying for the subscription, then you should check these best free AI video generators instead.

Disclaimer: While AI-generated videos can be a great way to market a product or create an animated meme, they should be used responsibly. Due to rising concerns about deepfakes and misleading videos, most platforms have implemented some safeguards that do not allow users to generate videos of people resembling celebrities and public figures. Gadgets 360 also strongly recommends against misusing the AI tools mentioned below.

Best Free AI Video Generators in 2025

In our list, we have focused on the AI platforms that can generate AI videos similar to Veo 3, if not at the same level. Most of these platforms allow text-to-video generation, while some even offer image-to-video generation. We have also ensured that these platforms offer at least partial free access, if not entirely free.

Runway ML

While Google's Veo 3 has gone mainstream, Runway has been making steady progress in the AI video space. Interestingly, the platform's AI-generated videos were also used in Amazon's show House of David. While you may not get the most advanced AI model (Gen 4 Alpha) to generate videos, Runway's free tier also gets a decent video generator that can create five-second-long videos.

While users on the free tier receive 465 credits to generate videos every month, there is one advantage to opting for this platform. Instead of directly generating a video from a text prompt, Runway first generates a reference image and allows users to suggest edits to it. Once the user is satisfied with the result, they can then animate the image to generate a video.

Who Is It For?

Based on our experience, we recommend Runway to designers, visual storytellers, indie filmmakers, and hobbyists who need to create professional-grade videos. Standard subscription to Runway costs $15 (roughly Rs. 1,300) a month.

Pika 1.5

Pika Labs was among the first AI native platforms to offer video generation capability, much before OpenAI announced Sora or Google released Veo 2. In its initial days, Pika's video quality was subpar and felt like an animated GIF more than an actual video. However, over the years, the company has improved its video generation models significantly, and now the output comes with realistic physics, strong adherence to the prompt, and a wide range of styles.

Those on the free tier can use the Pika 1.5 AI model to generate AI videos. Just like runway, Pika also offers limited, but monthly recurring credits that users can take advantage of. In our experience, Pika's video generation time is slightly longer than Runway. However, as a free option, it is among the best platforms to consider.

Who Is It For?

We would recommend Pika 1.5 to YouTube creators, social media influencers, and those who want to create funny memes to share within their circle. The cheapest monthly subscription to the platform costs $8 (roughly Rs. 700) and offers 700 credits, access to all of the video models, and priority access to generate videos.

Adobe Firefly

While not an early entrant, Adobe's Firefly video generation model is among the most polished tools available to people. Built in-house by the company, the Firefly video generation model can generate videos across a diverse range of genres and understands technical aspects such as camera movements, art styles, realistic animation, and even abstract concepts.

The best way to use the tool is through the Adobe Firefly mobile app, available on both iOS and Android devices. Just like the above-mentioned tools, Adobe also offers free credits to users. The platform also provides image-to-video generation, allowing them to use a reference image to generate videos.

Who Is It For?

This tool is best suited for individuals who are already accustomed to and actively use Adobe ecosystem products. Since the model was designed keeping professionals in mind, this can be used by businesses for their marketing and sales campaigns, graphics and UI designers, and video editors. The standard Firefly subscription is priced at Rs. 797 and allows users to generate up to 20 five-second videos.

Hailuo AI

Hailuo is an emerging Chinese video generation platform which is backed by the Hailuo L2V-01 AI model. The platform offers both text-to-video and image-to-video generation to users. Those on the free tier get access to 500 free monthly credits for regularly logging in. In our testing, we found the video output to be detail-oriented and to follow a strong adherence to instructions.

Who Is It For?

The AI platform is best suited to creative professionals and hobbyists, students looking to create presentations, and designers who want specific video-based elements for their projects. The AI video generator is specifically good at rendering Asian aesthetics. The standard subscription to the platform costs $7.99 (roughly Rs. 700).

Kling AI

Developed by Kuaishou, Kling AI uses a diffusion model to generate realistic AI videos with smooth motion and temporal consistency. It can generate videos up to 1080p resolution. Those on the free tier can access the Kling 1.0 model and 200 monthly credits to generate videos. Notably, Kling 1.0 consumes 10 credits per video generation.

Who Is It For?

Kling AI is best suited for those who seek a high level of realism in the generated videos. It is suited for indie filmmakers, researchers, and professional content creators. The standard monthly subscription to the platform costs $6.99 (roughly Rs. 600).

Further reading: AI Video Generator 2025, AI Video Generator, Free AI Video Generator, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Veo 3, Runway, Adobe Firefly, Pika, Kling, Hailuo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
