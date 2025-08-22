Technology News
Itel Zeno 20 With Unisoc T7100 Chip, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Zeno 20 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 18:11 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Zeno 20 is launched in Aurora Blu, Starlit Black, and Space Titanium colour options

Highlights
  • Itel Zeno 20 will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon
  • It includes the company's Aivana 2.0 AI Assistant
  • Itel Zeno 20 has a 13-megapixel rear camera
Itel Zeno 20 was launched in India on Friday as the latest budget smartphone offering from Itel. It runs on an octa core Unisoc T7100 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Itel Zeno 20 features a 6.6-inch display, which has a Dynamic Bar feature that is designed to display some notifications and battery status around the front camera cutout. The new phone is available in three colour options, and it features a 13-megapixel rear camera unit. The Itel Zeno 20 carries a 5,000mAh battery.

Itel Zeno 20 Price in India, Availability

Itel Zeno 20 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 6,899. It comes in Aurora Blue, Starlit Black, and Space Titanium colour options and will be available for purchase in the country exclusively through Amazon from August 25.

As part of a launch offer, customers can also avail of limited-time discount coupon of Rs. 250 on the 3GB variant of the Itel Zeno 20 and Rs. 300 on the 4GB variant.

Itel Zeno 20 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Itel Zeno 20 runs on Android 14 Go and features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Bar feature of the phone displays call alerts, battery and charging notifications around the selfie camera cutout.

The Itel Zeno 20 is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T7100 chipset with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with additional unused storage. It comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

For optics, the Itel Zeno 20 has a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports a face unlock feature. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and offers DTS sound. 

The Itel Zeno 20 comes with Aivana 2.0, the company's inbuilt AI voice assistant that allows users to perform tasks like opening apps, making and receiving WhatsApp calls, and changing settings with voice commands. The AI voice assistant supports the Hindi language. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 15W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel Zeno 20, Itel Zeno 20 Price in India, Itel Zeno 20 Specifications, Itel, Itel Zeno 20 Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Itel Zeno 20 With Unisoc T7100 Chip, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
