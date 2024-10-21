Apple Intelligence is the company's biggest bet for the iPhone 16 series and the newly launched iPad mini. The suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features will reportedly debut on October 28, integrating compatible devices with features such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, and more. However, as per a new report, Apple Intelligence might be significantly behind rivals in terms of output capabilities. If true, this might dent the sales of the new iPhone devices and iPad mini, which have been heavily marketed on the back of AI capabilities.

Apple Intelligence Behind Rivals

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that Apple Intelligence features might not be on par with the offerings of rivals such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. Citing unnamed Apple employees, the report claimed that the AI features could be more than two years behind other industry leaders.

Gurman further highlighted several internal studies made by Apple and claimed that the AI-powered Siri is 25 percent less accurate than ChatGPT, and answers 30 percent lesser questions compared to OpenAI's chatbot. A similar difference reportedly exists when compared to Gemini as well.

This is not promising given that the upgraded Siri is powered by both ChatGPT as well as the Cupertino-based tech giant's in-house large language models. If Apple's AI technology cannot compete with those from rivals, it might push away users from using these features and from upgrading their devices to newer models.

However, Gurman also claimed that the tech giant had a big advantage in quickly rolling out the feature to a large number of devices given the existing hardware stack it has equipped in its recently launched devices. For instance, during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the company had announced the AI features to just two iPhone devices and two iPad models.

But now, it is already announced to be available on the new iPhone 16 models, all the new generation iPad devices as well as all the Mac devices currently available on the Apple Store. Further, Gurman claimed that by 2026, the tech giant plans to introduce Apple Intelligence to nearly every device with a screen.