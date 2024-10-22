Technology News
iOS 18.1 Release Candidate for Beta Testers Brings Hearing Aid Functionality to AirPods Pro 2

With iOS 18.1 RC, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 can act as a personalised hearing aid set to meet the specific needs of the user.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 10:20 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18 is reported to be publicly rolled out for iPhone users next week

  • iOS 18.1 Release Candidate is available to beta testers
  • The update brings hearing aid support for AirPods Pro 2
  • It also includes Apple Intelligence and more features
iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) was rolled out by Apple to registered developer and public testers in beta on Monday. The update's feature set remains largely similar to the previous iOS 18.1 beta versions, bringing improved home and lock screen customisation, a new Control Centre with more options, an enhanced Photos app, and a new Passwords app, in addition to Apple Intelligence features. However, a notable new addition in the iOS 18.1 RC is the hearing aid functionality for the AirPods Pro 2.

Notably, the stable iOS 18.1 update for iPhone is widely reported to be rolled out later this month, with October 28 tipped as the most likely date of its release. It will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18.1 Release Candidate Features

According to Apple, the iOS 18.1 RC update for developer and public beta testers enables users to take a hearing aid test when paired with the AirPods Pro 2. The Cupertino-based tech giant claims it is a clinically validated hearing test meant for users with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods Pro 2 can act as a personalised hearing aid set to meet the specific needs of the user. This feature can be accessed on AirPods Pro 2 when connected to an iPhone running iOS 18.1 RC update.

The update's other features are carried over from previous beta iterations. This includes health features like Sleep Apnea detection which records and informs the user of any breathing disturbances that might be considered moderate or severe Sleep Apnea and may require further action.

There is also a limited feature set powered by Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. A new AI-powered writing tool is available to testers, with options for proofreading documents with spelling and grammar checks and rewriting text for different tones: Concise, Friendly or Professional. Additionally, users can also take advantage of an object removal tool and an automatic movie creation option in the Photos app. The new Siri UI that glows around the edges has also been introduced when the voice assistant is invoked.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 18.1 Release Candidate for Beta Testers Brings Hearing Aid Functionality to AirPods Pro 2
