iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) was rolled out by Apple to registered developer and public testers in beta on Monday. The update's feature set remains largely similar to the previous iOS 18.1 beta versions, bringing improved home and lock screen customisation, a new Control Centre with more options, an enhanced Photos app, and a new Passwords app, in addition to Apple Intelligence features. However, a notable new addition in the iOS 18.1 RC is the hearing aid functionality for the AirPods Pro 2.

Notably, the stable iOS 18.1 update for iPhone is widely reported to be rolled out later this month, with October 28 tipped as the most likely date of its release. It will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features.

According to Apple, the iOS 18.1 RC update for developer and public beta testers enables users to take a hearing aid test when paired with the AirPods Pro 2. The Cupertino-based tech giant claims it is a clinically validated hearing test meant for users with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods Pro 2 can act as a personalised hearing aid set to meet the specific needs of the user. This feature can be accessed on AirPods Pro 2 when connected to an iPhone running iOS 18.1 RC update.

The update's other features are carried over from previous beta iterations. This includes health features like Sleep Apnea detection which records and informs the user of any breathing disturbances that might be considered moderate or severe Sleep Apnea and may require further action.

There is also a limited feature set powered by Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. A new AI-powered writing tool is available to testers, with options for proofreading documents with spelling and grammar checks and rewriting text for different tones: Concise, Friendly or Professional. Additionally, users can also take advantage of an object removal tool and an automatic movie creation option in the Photos app. The new Siri UI that glows around the edges has also been introduced when the voice assistant is invoked.