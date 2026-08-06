Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple’s iCloud Private Relay May Expose Users' Real IP Addresses Due to WebKit Flaws: Report

Apple’s iCloud Private Relay May Expose Users' Real IP Addresses Due to WebKit Flaws: Report

Researchers say the issues affect WebKit-based browsers on both iOS and macOS that rely on a particular API for proxying web traffic.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 August 2026 09:38 IST
Apple’s iCloud Private Relay May Expose Users' Real IP Addresses Due to WebKit Flaws: Report

Private Relay is available with iCloud subscriptions at no extra cost

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WebKit vulnerabilities can reportedly bypass privacy protections
  • Researchers say DNS prefetching can expose a user's real DNS servers
  • Three WebKit features affecting privacy were identified
Advertisement

Apple introduced iCloud Private Relay in 2021 as a new privacy service that allows users to connect to and browse the Web more securely and privately. However, security researchers say that it may not be able to fully protect users' IP addresses under certain circumstances. According to a report, the issue reportedly stems from multiple vulnerabilities in WebKit, potentially allowing websites to learn a user's real IP address even when iCloud Private Relay is enabled.

iCloud Private Relay Affected by WebKit Vulnerabilities

Security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry discovered three WebKit features that bypass configured proxy services and expose a device's real network information (via 404Media). According to the findings published on the Mysk Blog, the affected features include DNS prefetching, WebAuthn Related Origin Requests, and WebTransport. They are reportedly susceptible to initiating network requests outside WebKit's standard proxy path, revealing a user's real IP address or DNS information.

VoltIos Discussion
Explore More...

Since such requests occur outside of the normal Safari browsing process, it reportedly makes iCloud Private Relay vulnerable, too. In the case of WebAuthn, which powers passkeys, the operating system's credential service fetches a validation file directly from the destination server instead of routing the request through Private Relay. Consequently, websites that support passkeys can reportedly determine a visitor's real IP address despite Private Relay being enabled.

The report also states that DNS prefetching resolves domain names using the device's standard DNS path rather than the configured proxy, which can expose users' real DNS servers. Meanwhile, WebTransport reportedly establishes direct HTTP/3 connections from the device, ultimately bypassing proxy configurations and revealing the user's actual IP address.

According to the researchers, these issues affect WebKit-based browsers on both iOS and macOS that rely on the WKWebsiteDataStore.proxyConfigurations API for proxying web traffic. VPN services, however, are claimed to remain unaffected because they normally route all traffic through an encrypted tunnel at the OS level.

Researchers say they informed Apple about the findings before publicly disclosing them. A proof-of-concept website has also been published that allows users to check whether their IP address is being exposed through these vulnerabilities.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IOS, macOS, iCloud Private Relay, Apple, Safari, Cybersecurity
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone Ultra to Fuel 20 Percent Growth in Foldable Smartphone Shipments This Year: Report

Related Stories

Apple’s iCloud Private Relay May Expose Users' Real IP Addresses Due to WebKit Flaws: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  2. Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Leak Hints at Beta Rollout Timeline and New Features
  3. This Motorola Phone Has Reportedly Received the Android 17 Beta Update
  4. Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Deal Teased Ahead of Sale
  5. OnePlus Responds to India Exit Rumours With Growth
  6. Realme 16x 5G India Launch Roundup: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Is Topping Sales Chart 14 Years After Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Be Available at a Discounted Price
  2. Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Unveils The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India Ahead of Independence Day: Offers, Benefits
  4. Vivo S2 Launched in India With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Chipset, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola Signature Starts Receiving Android 17 Beta Update With Redesigned App Icons, New Features: Report
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PlayStation Ports Reportedly Among Best-Selling Games of 2026
  7. Vivo V80 Lite 5G Spotted on Google Play Supported Devices Listing; Launch Seems Imminent
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Leak Hints at Beta Rollout Timeline and New Features
  9. Apple’s iCloud Private Relay May Expose Users' Real IP Addresses Due to WebKit Flaws: Report
  10. iPhone Ultra to Fuel 20 Percent Growth in Foldable Smartphone Shipments This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »