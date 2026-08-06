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iPhone Ultra to Fuel 20 Percent Growth in Foldable Smartphone Shipments This Year: Report

The foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to join Apple’s smartphone lineup in September.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 August 2026 08:52 IST
iPhone Ultra to Fuel 20 Percent Growth in Foldable Smartphone Shipments This Year: Report

Apple could introduce the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series

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Highlights
  • Foldable market is reported to grow by 20 percent in global shipments.
  • Apple's iPhone Ultra may arrive in the lineup this September
  • Production plans include roughly 10 million units this year
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Apple's first foldable iPhone is finally expected to debut this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the details, a new report suggests that the purported handset could have a significant impact on the foldable smartphone market. Samsung is reported to maintain its leadership position, but Apple's foray into this segment could lead to an increase in foldable smartphone shipments by 20 percent, with wider adoption of book-style foldables also playing a key factor.

iPhone Ultra and Foldable Smartphone Market Growth

According to a DigiTimes report, the overall smartphone market continues to face challenges due to tighter supplies of upstream logic chips and rising prices of memory components. However, the foldable smartphone segment is expected to remain resilient and continue growing. Citing industry sources, the report forecasts a 20 percent increase in global shipments this year compared to 2025.

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The report attributes this growth to multiple factors, including the increasing popularity of wider foldable designs. Meanwhile, Apple's long-rumoured entry into the category, after nearly eight years of product evolution, may also play a significant role.

Samsung is expected to retain its position as the largest foldable smartphone maker. Other manufacturers such as Apple, Huawei, and other Chinese companies are likely to fuel further demand. The report mentions that the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026 will likely be the strongest sales period for foldables, also coinciding with multiple flagship launches across brands.

The foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to join Apple's smartphone lineup in September. Per previous reports, the tech giant had asked suppliers to prepare for production of around 10 million units this year, but supply chain analysts believe that the purported handset may not become available for pre-orders until Q4 2026.

The DigiTimes report builds upon a previous market projection, which claimed that the iPhone Ultra could account for as much as 25 percent of the global foldable smartphone shipments within months of its debut. Separately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that it could cost more than $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh), but the recently launched Apple Upgrade programme could make the iPhone Ultra more accessible to users in the US, with monthly payments of around $60 to $70.

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Further reading: Foldable iPhone, iPhone Ultra, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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