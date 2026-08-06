Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Leak Hints at Beta Rollout Timeline and New Features

Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 beta release plans may have just been leaked, with a new report indicating that the company could begin testing in China in the coming days. The leaked roadmap outlines separate dates for beta sign-ups, the software unveiling and the first beta release. Although Xiaomi has not acknowledged the information, the update is expected to bring a refreshed interface, new artificial intelligence features and several system-level improvements when it arrives.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Beta Timeline Leaked, Registration May Begin This Week

Chinese tipster CoolAPK (via Xiaomitime) has shared a leaked HyperOS 4 schedule that suggests Xiaomi could begin beta preparations in China on August 5. According to the leak, the company will start the preheating phase at 10 am China time (7:30 am IST) before opening beta registrations at 3 pm (12:30 pm IST) on the same day.

The leaked roadmap also points to a HyperOS 4 launch event at 3 pm 12:30 amm IST) on August 6. If the reported timeline proves accurate, Xiaomi could begin rolling out the first batch of beta builds to eligible users from 10 am (7:30 am IST) on August 7.

The schedule indicates that August 5 will be reserved for HyperOS 4 beta enrolment rather than software distribution, with the first beta release expected two days later.

Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the leaked timeline and could revise its rollout plans before the beta programme begins. The initial release is also expected to remain limited to selected devices in the Chinese market.

Earlier reports suggest HyperOS 4 will be based on Android 17 and will likely come with a broad visual refresh. The software is expected to introduce a Liquid Glass-inspired design language, new glass-like interface elements, real-time light field rendering, redesigned 2.5D icons with enhanced depth, updated system animations, and refreshed Control Centre and notification panels with translucent effects.

HyperOS 4 is also tipped to bring customisable large folders, stacked home screen widgets, a cleaner layout for lock screen notifications, an AI floating island, AI-powered interface colour blending, and front-facing active AI perception. Some Xiaomi system applications are also said to be moving to a Rust-based foundation, which could improve long-term stability and performance.

Previous leaks have additionally pointed to Leica-inspired icon colour schemes, lighting effects, and system sounds. However, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the reported features, the list of eligible devices, or the rollout schedule for the HyperOS 4 beta.