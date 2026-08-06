Realme 16x 5G will be launched in India next week. The upcoming smartphone will arrive as the fifth addition to the Realme 16 lineup, joining the recently launched Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+, and Realme 16T 5G. A dedicated microsite for the new smartphone was recently made in India, confirming its availability details, along with key specifications, features, design, and colour options. The Realme 16x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It will also carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. The phone will be offered in two colour options.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Realme 16x 5G, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the handset in India is right around the corner.

Realme 16x 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

The smartphone maker will launch the new Realme 16x 5G in India on August 12 at 12 pm IST. However, Realme has yet to confirm whether it will host a dedicated launch event for the Realme 16x 5G or unveil the phone via a soft launch. In the event of a live launch, you can expect the company to livestream the event via its official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

A dedicated microsite for the Realme 16x 5G recently went live on Flipkart, confirming that the phone will go on sale in the country via the e-commerce platform. The smartphone will be offered in two colour options, namely Blooming Brown and Blooming Silver. Recently, a report highlighted that the Realme 16x 5G will be available in India in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Realme 16x 5G Price in India (Expected)

The tech firm has yet to confirm the pricing details of the Realme 16x 5G. However, leaks suggest that the phone will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. For reference, we can take a look at the pricing of its predecessor. It is worth noting that the exact pricing details will be confirmed on the day of the phone's launch in the country.

For reference, the Realme 15x 5G was launched in India in October 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration arrived with a price tag of Rs. 17,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant was launched at Rs. 19,999.

Realme 16x 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The tech firm will reveal the remaining key specifications and features of the soon-to-be-launched Realme 16x 5G on August 12. The pricing details and storage variants will also be announced on the same day. Meanwhile, you can refer to the teasers, marketing materials, and leaks to figure out what the handset will offer in India.

Design, Display

Realme recently confirmed that the Realme 16x 5G will feature a flat rear panel, with a rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The vertically aligned Realme branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean.

A USB Type-C port appears on the bottom of the Realme 16x 5G, placed between the speaker grille and the SIM tray. The company claims that the handset will ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. It will also sport a hole-punch display cutout on the front, which will house the selfie camera. The Realme 16x 5G is confirmed to feature a flat display, which will deliver up to a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, along with up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Performance, OS

Moreover, the Realme 16x 5G is confirmed to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. The phone will also feature up to 14GB of “Dynamic” RAM, along with 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For thermal management, the Realme 16x 5G will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

This will allow the Realme 16x 5G to avoid overheating and throttling during resource-intensive tasks, like gaming. The company claims that the smartphone will deliver five years of “smooth performance”. The company will provide two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the upcoming Realme 16x 5G.

Camera

The Realme 16x 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, along with an LED flash and a multi-colour ring light. The smartphone will boast a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. It will also ship with multiple AI tools, including AI Ultra Clarity and AI Eraser for editing. As previously mentioned, the phone will feature a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

Battery

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16x 5G will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide six years of battery health. The company claims that the phone will deliver 156.2 hours of music playback, 12.3 hours of gameplay during Free Fire, 20.3 hours of video playback on YouTube, or 19.1 hours of navigation on a single charge. The Realme 16x 5G will support 45W wired fast charging. It is claimed to offer 3 hours of social media scrolling with 10 minutes of charging.